Sen. Ron Johnson is blaming Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others involved in Trump's first impeachment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has blamed Nancy Pelosi, among others, for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  • Sen. Ron Johnson has blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others, for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Johnson accused Pelosi and others involved in Trump's first impeachment of actions that "weakened Ukraine."
  • He claimed they had used Ukraine as a "pawn in their impeachment travesty."

Sen. Ron Johnson has blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others who played pivotal roles in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I do think we need to take a look at what all led up to this. I don't think Vladimir Putin would have moved on Ukraine were it not for the weakness displayed ― certainly by the Biden administration, but by the West in general," Johnson said in an interview on Fox News Sunday .

He claimed that Pelosi, along with Ret. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Rep. Adam Schiff, had "used Ukraine as a pawn in their impeachment travesty." Johnson expressed hope that they would reflect on how they have "weakened Ukraine, weakened the West, weakened America by the divisive politics that they play."

Schiff is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and, together with Pelosi, led the impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine . Vindman is a former Army lieutenant colonel who testified in then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment inquiry.

Johnson also laid some of the blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin "and his cronies," referring to "atrocities" committed on the ground in Ukraine.

The Wisconsin senator appeared to be echoing the belief among some conservatives that Biden's perceived weakness brought about Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

Trump on Wednesday slammed the Biden administration, claiming it was their "stupidity" and "incompetence " that led to the invasion. He also claimed that the crisis would never have unfolded if he had been president.

GOP figures Sens. Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, and Ted Cruz echoed these sentiments.

During his presidency, Trump was impeached in 2019 for withholding nearly $400 million in vital military aid from Ukraine . At the time, he stood accused of attempting to strong-arm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching politically motivated investigations against the Biden family ahead of the 2020 election.

While in office, Trump also repeatedly bashed NATO and raised the possibility of the US leaving the alliance.

Insider's live blog of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is covering developments as they happen.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 574

Trump'slying
7d ago

Republicans used to believe in personal responsibility. And Putin is responsible for this war. Period.

Reply(121)
240
Kent Smith
7d ago

I assume that there is a large number of people here who are buying into this claptrap. I wish that you had paid attention when they tried to teach you critical thinking skills. But, alas, that didn’t happen.

Reply(43)
91
Barbara Karls
7d ago

trying to buy lies of Biden by withholding money, sounds like Trumpet to me. Johnson opens mouth, Inserts foot quite a bit, but he's a puppet to the trumpet!

Reply(24)
75
