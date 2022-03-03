ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘Make Or Break’ Time For Colorado Snowpack: Why The Next 2 Months Are Critical For Colorado Water In 2022

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been a strange year for snowstorms in Colorado, but strange weather is the norm here. Climatologists have logged massive snowfall in December, but then see the “faucet turn off” and Colorado go dry for almost a month.

Now is the time to get the levels we need to at least hold the average, or better yet, make up for lost ground from last year’s lackluster snowpack .

“The mountains should be getting like a quarter to a half inch of moisture every single week (of March and April),” Becky Bolinger, Assistant State Climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center at CSU said.

“So if they don’t get that, it’s easy for them to quickly fall behind, but there are still lots of opportunities to make up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysZwL_0eRyGEUk00

(credit: CBS)

Bolinger explained that Colorado typically goes in “steps” of snowpacking. The state will not see snow for a while, then a bunch will dump all at once. She said that’s fine, so long as we pile enough in the high country to last well into May and even June in some years.

“Our entire state relies on water that starts at the highest elevations,” Bolinger said. “It’s good that we are all keenly aware to what’s going on because we know where our water comes from. It does start as a snowflake and so, every snowflake up there is it’s incredibly important.”

Just within the past couple of years, the slow to build Dillion reservoir levels have shown a slight drop. While this doesn’t account for several variables, it can be attributed to at least in part, our snowpack in the high country, or lack there of. All data here is attributed to Denver Water .

90% full on 2/28/2020
80% full on 2/28/2021
78% full on 2/28/2022

Overall, the outlook that was worrying Bolinger is now “looking okay,” but she said there’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of snowfall.

“We do have some extra deficits to make up from last year,” Bolinger said. “In order to get our reservoirs in our state back to a normal place, we need above average peak snowpack.”

Another hurdle on the horizon comes from long range forecasting from the Climate Prediction Center, showing trends towards a drier and warmer than average spring. While long range forecasting is not a perfect science, early data is enough to concern Bolinger about the chances Colorado sees massive snowfall.

Hopefully, this article jinxes everything and we see it start dumping soon.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 48-plus inches of snow expected to hit parts of Colorado

Come Monday afternoon, weather is about to start changing around Colorado, with a major winter storm setting up to hit the state. This round of snow is expected to stretch from Monday around noon through Thursday morning, dropping more than 48 inches of snow in some parts of the state. A first wave is expected Monday through Tuesday morning, with another heavier wave of widespread snow expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'happiest' big city might surprise you

A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub sought to determine which major cities across the country were home to the happiest residents. The analysis included several categories of criteria, including 'emotional and physical well-being,' 'income and employment,' and 'community and environment.' Three Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the 182-city list, including Denver, Aurora, and Colorado Springs.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Snowiest town in Colorado has already gotten 127 inches of snow

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Denver Water#Snowstorms#Snowpack#Csu
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle slides off cliff in Colorado, tumbles 300 feet

The sole occupant of a vehicle was killed in a southern Colorado crash on Wednesday night that involved a vehicle driving off a cliff. According to Colorado State Patrol, a man drove off of Colorado Highway 78, near Pueblo, at about 7:40 PM. After driving off of the road, the vehicle went off a cliff and traveled 300 feet down an embankment. The accident happened along a curve in the road near mile marker 22, roughly 10 miles southwest of Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
AZFamily

Big weather changes coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another warm day is ahead for the Valley and for much of Arizona. Strong high pressure still sits over our region, which will bring well-above-average temperatures this afternoon. In the Valley, morning temperatures in the 50s will warm to 87 degrees for the second day in a row. That’s the warmest we’ve been so far this year and about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the States Most Likely to Be Hit by a Tsunami

An eruption of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano triggered tsunami warnings throughout much of the Pacific, including the West Coast of the United States. It was a reminder of how dangerous these huge surges of water can be. On Christmas 2004, an earthquake under the Indian ocean triggered waves of water that killed over 230,000 people, […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
95 Rock KKNN

Watch a Colorado Bobcat Snatch a Deer from Hunters

In the wild, there are no rules. It doesn't matter what you think belongs to you, if you're in the wild, especially if it involves food, the competition is real. Some hunters found that out the hard way when a bunch of deer meat that they had worked hard to get was swiped by one of the most elusive and sneaky predators around the bobcat.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Man Who Was Shot In Parking Lot Of Colorado Springs Market Faces Tough Recovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs man who was shot and injured when he was in the middle of picking up groceries with his children last month is facing a tough recovery. The family of Andy Lopez says he has undergone multiple surgeries after getting wounded in the head and is only just back home after weeks spent in the hospital. (credit: GoFundMe) The case is unsolved so far, according to Colorado Springs police. It happened on Feb. 10 in front of the Carniceria Leonela Meat Market. That’s off East Pikes Peak Avenue near the Citadel Mall. “It was just like...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Five Fast-Casual Chains That Are Planning to Move Into Colorado This Year

Denver is a city that loves local, but as the food scene continues to grow, this has become a popular market for chains looking to expand their reach. In fact, the proliferation of out-of-state concepts coming to the Mile High was one of the biggest food stories of 2021, and that trend continues to gather steam.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy