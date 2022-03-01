ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Forget Your Own Face

By Hannah Jocelyn
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Black Dresses, Ada Rook and Devi McCallion took an unfortunately typical trajectory for trans women online: Rising out of the Bandcamp trenches to cult success and media attention, they broke up under an onslaught of harassment and misinterpretation from fans. But they kept releasing music anyway, continuing their streak of...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Love on My Mind

Bambara sit at the heart of an American triangulation—birthplace in Athens, Georgia, operations in Brooklyn, punk blues worthy of 1970s California. Appropriately, the band’s conceit encompasses a wide-spanning, grotesque vision of Americana. Their stories are self-contained, recursive gothic narratives with butterfly-effect surreality: 2018’s Shadow on Everything explored the fallout of an accidental disembowelment in a fictional Western town, and 2020’s Stray traced the supernatural, generational scars left in the wake of a long-dead Southern eunuch. The fiction of Bambara’s latest EP, Love on My Mind, strikes closer to home—set within New York City, its violent heart takes the form of a bloodless breakup narrated with bitter omnipotence.
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

Watch Mitski Perform “Stay Soft” on Kimmel

Mitski performed “Stay Soft” on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, delivering the Laurel Hell track in a white dress with a typically arresting choreography. Check it out below. Since announcing Laurel Hell, Mitski has shared videos for “The Only Heartbreaker,” “Heat Lightning,” “Love Me More,” and...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Brooks’ “Chuck Sauce”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Compared to Brooks, the most laid back Michigan rapper might as well be Mystikal. He doesn’t just seem stoned, he sounds nearly comatose when he raps. On “Chuck Sauce,” a track on his new tape Everybody Brooks, his flow moves so slowly that I picture him swaying in the studio like a real life Droopy. Over a humming bassline and faint cowbells, Brooks gets off a few run of the mill punchlines, but they aren’t the main event. The real reason to listen is his lethargic delivery. My favorite moment is near the end when an abrupt pause occurs, creating a silence that lasts for a few seconds. It legitimately feels like he’s fallen asleep, and then he starts again, picking back up where he drifted off.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Things Are Great

There are bands that naturally decline over time, and then there are bands that fall off with such speed and determination you wonder if they ever even had a grasp on their own appeal. In the wake of Band of Horses’ breakout 2006 debut Everything All the Time, Ben Bridwell did all he could to make sure its magic couldn’t be replicated, first by stripping the group of all other original members, and then by shifting away from spikey, Pacific Northwest indie rock in favor of mellow, Southern-hued country rock. That reinvention might have been more tolerable if they’d had another showstopper like “The Funeral” in them, but as 2010’s major label debut Infinite Arms and 2012’s Mirage Rock made stubbornly clear, this band no longer did anthems.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Rupaul
Pitchfork

Regards to the End

Midway through Regards to the End, composer Emily Wells zooms in on a hand scattering grass seed. The image is summoned with a whisper, rustling against soft piano on the lullaby “David’s Got a Problem.” “Throw a little grass out,” she sings in a hazy drawl. “Then go lie among the weeds.” The line nods to late multimedia artist David Wojnarowicz, who used to wander Manhattan’s piers planting abstract meadows in this manner. Wells cites a 1983 photo of Wojnarowicz as inspiration; he lies back in a dilapidated building carpeted with fresh green turf, peeled paint and graffiti splashed against the walls. It’s an instant metaphor: beauty extracted from waste, organic versus manmade matter, the ultimate supremacy of nature. Wells was interested in all of these themes as she wrote Regards to the End, the New York-based polymath’s latest work of textured orchestral pop.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U2#Racism#Bandcamp#Rook
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Defends Offset's Questionable Outfit

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
BGR.com

Forget Wordle, Netflix is launching its own daily trivia show

For the past several weeks, seemingly everyone on Earth has been playing Wordle. Of course, as with any fad, the interest will likely fade eventually. In the meantime, Netflix is hoping that our boundless craving for trivia doesn’t fade, because the streaming service just announced plans to launch a daily interactive trivia series next month. On April 1, Netflix will debut the first episode of Trivia Quest, based on the popular mobile game Trivia Crack.
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Neneh Cherry Taps Robyn and Mapei for New Version of “Buffalo Stance”: Listen

Neneh Cherry has enlisted Robyn to reimagine her 1988 song “Buffalo Stance.” The new version is produced by Devonté Hynes and features Robyn singing Cherry’s part and Mapei handling the rap verse. It’s billed as the first release from a “forthcoming collaboration album” out later this year. Listen to the new version of “Buffalo Stance” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy