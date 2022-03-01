ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hare: Should we be reevaluating what we value?

By Lisa Hare
North Platte Telegraph
 7 days ago

As we watch the horror of yet another outbreak of violence in the world taking thousands of lives and displacing millions of families in the onslaught of another war, one is challenged to believe that ours is a species with even a modicum of intelligence. Is it that, or...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Values we admire

Thank you for the lead article Sunday on LySanias A. Broyles. The values and faith by which he lives, and has throughout his life, are the values we most admire in Americans. His story, and the way he tells it, are important for all of us to read and to understand. Black Americans, right here in Davenport, have been denied the dignity and opportunities of white Americans. While some progress has been made, Black Americans still do not enjoy the easy and full acceptance here in Davenport and the nation that we white Americans enjoy. There is still work to be done so that Sunday mornings are no longer the most segregated hours of the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
Newnan Times-Herald

What have we become?

No matter your color or creed, we all are American. Get over it; let's move forward. History may not have been to your liking, but it happened. That's what history is. The past. You can't change it. If it wasn't good, learn from it. We can't continue to fight. Let’s...
NEWNAN, GA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Protect what we have

In the Feb. 21 article on coalbed methane exploration in the Susitna Valley, the owner of the Skwentna Roadhouse commented about the good Lord giving us resources that we need to use up. The good Lord also gave us clean water, clean air, undisturbed moose and salmon habitat, and miles and miles of nature. We should be protecting those.
North Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit: Following Christ’s example of love

Today, I have on my mind the value of loving others. I remember a time in the fourth grade when I walked with my friend after school. I generally walked home after school. This time, as I was heading out of the school building, I saw my friend and began walking with him as we conversed. When it came time for me to turn toward the direction I needed to go, I did not go that way but continued walking with my friend. I felt that it would be rude not to walk with him a block or two before going toward my house. We continued talking, and after one or two blocks, I said goodbye and turned around to go back those couple of blocks and then head home. Why did I do that? I did not know then, but as I reflect, it was because of an inner loyalty I have toward my friends, and I wanted to show God’s love to him in that way. Jesus is the perfect example of love. He gave his disciples a new commandment: to love one another just as He had loved them (John 13:34, English Standard Version). He loved compassionately, with a servant’s heart, and sacrificially.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
The Independent

George Washington had secret son with enslaved woman, family claims

George Washington, the Revolutionary War general and first US president, fathered a child with one of his family’s slaves, descendants of the woman claim.At some point between 1784 and 1785, Washington had a child with Venus, an enslaved person belonging to Hannah Washington, the widow of George Washington’s brother Augustine, descendants say.The child, West Ford, would go on to work at the Washington’s Mount Vernon estate for much of his life, and would go on in 1833 to found Gum Springs, one of the oldest surviving freedmen’s villages in the country.Linda Allen Hollis, Ford’s 70-year-old great-great-great-grandaughter, said “the old...
U.S. POLITICS

