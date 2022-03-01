ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Vincent scores 20 as Heat remain hot by topping Bulls 112-99

By The Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqPcl_0eRyEu3U00
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) and forward Caleb Martin (16) pressure Chicago Bulls center DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half of an NBA game Monday in Miami. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MIAMI — For the first time all season, the Miami Heat have a bit of a cushion atop the Eastern Conference.

Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Heat topped the Chicago Bulls 112-99 on Monday night for their ninth win in their last 10 games. The Heat moved a season-best two games clear of the second-place Bulls in the East.

“Whatever people want to say about us is cool,” Herro said.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Miami. Max Strus had all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat.

Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 points ended; he finished with 18.

“I was just playing,” DeRozan said of the streak. “Just going out there playing, competing, doing whatever I could. I was just going out there playing. … I’m glad it’s over with so I can stop hearing everything about it.”

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 22 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 18 and Nikola Vucevic added 14 for Chicago.

The Heat are now 3-0 against Chicago, ensuring Miami would hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bulls if one is needed to determine seeding. The Heat led most of the way, building as much as a 24-point cushion.

Chicago has the sixth-best record in the NBA, but is now 1-8 against the five teams with better marks — Phoenix, Golden State, Memphis, Utah and Miami. The win was against the Jazz in October.

“I think the biggest thing for me is we have to get battle-tested in some of these games and we just don’t have a lot of guys who have gone into these kind of experiences,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “I think it’s really good for us.”

Vincent, starting for Miami in place of Kyle Lowry — out for personal reasons — was 7 for 13 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

“When the opportunity comes you want to take advantage of it,” Vincent said. “We miss Kyle and can’t wait to get him back.”

The Bulls missed 14 of their first 15 3s before Dosunmu made one from the right corner early in the third quarter, getting Chicago within 65-51. But the Bulls never made a serious run in the second half, and Miami wasn’t threatened in the fourth.

Miami outscored Chicago 36-21 in the third, pushing its lead to 24 points going into the final 12 minutes. It matched the third-largest deficit for the Bulls after three quarters this season, plus it was the fifth-largest advantage for the Heat at that point in a game this season.

Grizzlies 118, Spurs 105

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting Memphis over San Antonio.

The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who knocked down a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead.

De’Anthony Melton added 15 points for Memphis, while Tyus Jones scored 13.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 22 points, and Dejounte Murray added 21 points and eight assists before being ejected late in the fourth quarter.

Timberwolves 127, Cavaliers 122

CLEVELAND — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left and Minnesota survived Cleveland’s comeback try.

Towns’ first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead.

D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Towns had 17 as Minnesota handed Cleveland its first home loss in nearly two months.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 26 points, and Jarrett Allen had 21. Brandon Goodwin had 17 points and 12 assists for the Cavs while starting in place of injured All-Star guard Darius Garland’.

Raptors 133, Nets 97

NEW YORK — Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, leading Toronto over Brooklyn in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Barnes was 10 for 10 at halftime, the first rookie to be perfect on 10 or more shots in a half since Derrick Rose on March 18, 2009, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who played without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet because of a sore right knee. VanVleet replacement Malachi Flynn scored 18 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 15 points, and Cam Thomas and Bruce Brown had 14 as the Nets lost for the 14th time in 17 games..

Magic 119, Pacers 103

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds and eight Orlando players scored in double figures in the win over Indiana.

Mo Bamba and Franz Wagner had 15 points apiece for Orlando.

The game marked the return of Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who tore his left ACL almost 14 months ago. Fultz had 10 points and six assists in 16 minutes, leaving the game with the Magic up by 16 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists for the Pacers, and Buddy Hield added 18 points.

Kings 131, Thunder 110

OKLAHOMA CITY — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and Sacramento beat Oklahoma City to snap a four-game losing streak.

Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his third consecutive game with at least 30 points since returning from a sprained right ankle, scoring 37 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Bucks 130, Hornets 106

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Milwaukee scored a season-high 44 points in the second quarter on the way to beating Charlotte.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists, and Bobby Portis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks.

LaMelo Ball scored 24 points to lead Charlotte. Terry Rozier finished with 17 points and eight assists.

Milwaukee made its first 26 free throws and finished 32 of 37 from the line. Antetokounmpo made all 14 of his free throws.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant records first 50-point game in Grizzlies history

The Memphis Grizzlies were the only team in the NBA to never have a player eclipse 50 points, but that stat is no more after Ja Morant dropped 52 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Morant, 22, did it with 22 successful field goals on 30 attempts, including a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ledger-Enquirer

McCollum, Pelicans roll to 123-95 win over reeling Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to find their stride since acquiring CJ McCollum nearly three weeks ago. Two nights after a surprising win at Phoenix, the Pelicans rolled to their biggest victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers. McCollum scored 22 points while Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram added...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Raptors#The Miami Heat
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant score a career-high 46, lead Grizzlies past Bulls

CHICAGO — Ja Morant spun and flipped in an over-the-shoulder layup. He threw down a vicious alley-oop dunk. Memphis’ All-Star put on quite a display for the Chicago crowd and might have gotten little extra lift seeing highlights of Michael Jordan on the video board. Morant scored a...
NBA
Times Leader

NBA at 75: David Stern launches game-changing WNBA in 1997

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. With the NBA booming in the 1990s and women’s sports in the headlines following the 1996 Olympics, Commissioner David Stern felt it was time to start a professional women’s basketball league. For it to be successful, Stern connected it...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Reuters

Pistons' Kelly Olynyk hits OT buzzer-beater to continue Hornets' misery

EditorsNote: Corrects spelling of Oubre in 4th graf, changed shooting percentage in final graf. Kelly Olynyk’s 14-foot jumper at the buzzer gave the Detroit Pistons a 127-126 overtime victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Saddiq Bey’s 28 points and Jerami Grant’s 26 points led the Pistons,...
NBA
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy