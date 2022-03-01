Vincent scores 20 as Heat remain hot by topping Bulls 112-99

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) and forward Caleb Martin (16) pressure Chicago Bulls center DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half of an NBA game Monday in Miami. AP photo

MIAMI — For the first time all season, the Miami Heat have a bit of a cushion atop the Eastern Conference.

Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Heat topped the Chicago Bulls 112-99 on Monday night for their ninth win in their last 10 games. The Heat moved a season-best two games clear of the second-place Bulls in the East.

“Whatever people want to say about us is cool,” Herro said.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Miami. Max Strus had all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat.

Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 points ended; he finished with 18.

“I was just playing,” DeRozan said of the streak. “Just going out there playing, competing, doing whatever I could. I was just going out there playing. … I’m glad it’s over with so I can stop hearing everything about it.”

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 22 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 18 and Nikola Vucevic added 14 for Chicago.

The Heat are now 3-0 against Chicago, ensuring Miami would hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bulls if one is needed to determine seeding. The Heat led most of the way, building as much as a 24-point cushion.

Chicago has the sixth-best record in the NBA, but is now 1-8 against the five teams with better marks — Phoenix, Golden State, Memphis, Utah and Miami. The win was against the Jazz in October.

“I think the biggest thing for me is we have to get battle-tested in some of these games and we just don’t have a lot of guys who have gone into these kind of experiences,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “I think it’s really good for us.”

Vincent, starting for Miami in place of Kyle Lowry — out for personal reasons — was 7 for 13 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

“When the opportunity comes you want to take advantage of it,” Vincent said. “We miss Kyle and can’t wait to get him back.”

The Bulls missed 14 of their first 15 3s before Dosunmu made one from the right corner early in the third quarter, getting Chicago within 65-51. But the Bulls never made a serious run in the second half, and Miami wasn’t threatened in the fourth.

Miami outscored Chicago 36-21 in the third, pushing its lead to 24 points going into the final 12 minutes. It matched the third-largest deficit for the Bulls after three quarters this season, plus it was the fifth-largest advantage for the Heat at that point in a game this season.

Grizzlies 118, Spurs 105

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting Memphis over San Antonio.

The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who knocked down a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead.

De’Anthony Melton added 15 points for Memphis, while Tyus Jones scored 13.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 22 points, and Dejounte Murray added 21 points and eight assists before being ejected late in the fourth quarter.

Timberwolves 127, Cavaliers 122

CLEVELAND — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left and Minnesota survived Cleveland’s comeback try.

Towns’ first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead.

D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Towns had 17 as Minnesota handed Cleveland its first home loss in nearly two months.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 26 points, and Jarrett Allen had 21. Brandon Goodwin had 17 points and 12 assists for the Cavs while starting in place of injured All-Star guard Darius Garland’.

Raptors 133, Nets 97

NEW YORK — Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, leading Toronto over Brooklyn in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Barnes was 10 for 10 at halftime, the first rookie to be perfect on 10 or more shots in a half since Derrick Rose on March 18, 2009, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who played without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet because of a sore right knee. VanVleet replacement Malachi Flynn scored 18 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 15 points, and Cam Thomas and Bruce Brown had 14 as the Nets lost for the 14th time in 17 games..

Magic 119, Pacers 103

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds and eight Orlando players scored in double figures in the win over Indiana.

Mo Bamba and Franz Wagner had 15 points apiece for Orlando.

The game marked the return of Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who tore his left ACL almost 14 months ago. Fultz had 10 points and six assists in 16 minutes, leaving the game with the Magic up by 16 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists for the Pacers, and Buddy Hield added 18 points.

Kings 131, Thunder 110

OKLAHOMA CITY — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and Sacramento beat Oklahoma City to snap a four-game losing streak.

Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his third consecutive game with at least 30 points since returning from a sprained right ankle, scoring 37 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Bucks 130, Hornets 106

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Milwaukee scored a season-high 44 points in the second quarter on the way to beating Charlotte.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists, and Bobby Portis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks.

LaMelo Ball scored 24 points to lead Charlotte. Terry Rozier finished with 17 points and eight assists.

Milwaukee made its first 26 free throws and finished 32 of 37 from the line. Antetokounmpo made all 14 of his free throws.