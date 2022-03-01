ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hughes bests older brother as Devils rout Canucks 7-2

By The Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oChUX_0eRyEtAl00
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, center, celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with center Dawson Mercer (18) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton during the first period of an NHL game Monday in Newark, N.J. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Monday night.

Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots.

Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischer had two assists.

Quinn Hughes, a defenseman for the Canucks, was held off the scoresheet. Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson scored for Vancouver.

The Devils have a 12-game winning streak against Vancouver dating to the 2014-15 season. The last time they lost to the Canucks was Nov. 25, 2014.

The 21-year-old Daws, a third-round draft pick by the Devils in 2020, improved to 3-1-0 this season and won his second straight. He also beat the Penguins 6-1 last Thursday.

The Canucks, who beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, lost for the third time in nine games.

The Devils opened the scoring at 9:15 of the first when Jack Hughes fired a wrist shot past Halak for his 16th goal this season. The 20-year-old Hughes, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, has a seven-game point streak and it was his fourth straight multipoint game.

Sharangovich made it 2-0 at 15:24 with his 13th of the season, with assists to Jack Hughes and Mercer. Sharangovich extended his point streak to seven games, during which he has five goals and six assists.

Mercer made it 3-0 on the power play with his 13th at 17:44.

The Canucks outshot the Devils 13-9 in the first period but left the ice down three.

Podkolzin broke through for Vancouver at 1:36 of the second when he deflected a shot from Travis Hamonic past Daws for his ninth goal.

But then Boqvist answered at 3:08 to restore the three-goal lead for the Devils. The goal was his fifth of the season.

Graves made is 5-1 at 5:07 before Bratt scored again for New Jersey at 6:19. Bratt’s team-best 19th goal ended Halak’s night as Thatcher Demko replaced the 36-year-old netminder, who headed straight to the dressing room.

Demko made 18 saves in relief.

Bratt, who also assisted on Mercer’s goal, leads the Devils with 50 points.

Pearson narrowed the deficit to 6-2 with his 11th goal at 8:14. Pearson has nine points, including five goals, in his last 12 games.

Canucks leading scorer J.T. Miller assisted on Pearson’s goal. Miller has a six-game point streak and has five goals and 11 assists in his last nine games.

Hamilton completed the scoring for the Devils with his eighth goal at 11:42 of the third. It was Hamilton’s first goal since Dec. 29. He was playing his third game after missing 17 with a broken jaw.

Maple Leafs 5, Capitals 3

WASHINGTON — Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 5-3 Monday night, handing Washington a sixth consecutive home loss and third overall.

The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1 hole to tie it in the third period on Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game. Vitek Vanecek stopped the first 16 shots he faced in relief of Ilya Samsonov, but couldn’t make a save on Sandin’s shot after young defenseman Martin Fehervary was stripped of the puck in the corner.

Pierre Engvall added an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal Washington’s 10th loss in its last 13 home games.

Goaltending and defensive miscues were to blame for the latest defeat. Fehervary wiped out in the corner on Michael Bunting’s goal 2:35 in, William Nylander beat Samsonov five-hole and Justin Holl scored on a net-front scramble with 1.6 seconds left in the first period.

Samsonov was pulled at the first intermission after giving up three goals on 10 shots.

Toronto has won three in a row, though this was another performance that does not inspire confidence about the playoff-bound team being able to keep the puck out of its own net. Two nights after winning 10-7 at Detroit, the Maple Leafs needed every bit of their offense with Petr Mrazek again struggling in goal.

Mrazek allowed three goals on 33 shots in a rare start over first-time NHL All-Star Jack Campbell, who was pulled in the Red Wings game.

Conor Sheary also scored for the Capitals, who were lightly booed off the ice at the final horn.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

NHL launching faceoff probability stat with AWS technology

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The NHL is launching a new faceoff probability stat that uses a decade’s worth of data and in-game analytics to determine the likelihood of each player in the circle winning the draw. The league and Amazon Web Services are unveiling...
VIDEO GAMES
NHL

Canucks defeat Rangers for third straight win

Demko makes 31 saves for Vancouver; New York has lost two in row. J.T. Miller assisted on the first two goals, including Tyler Myers' first goal of the season, to power the Canucks' 5-2 victory. 05:03 •. Thatcher Demko made 31 saves for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-2 win...
NHL
Mount Shasta Herald

Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils odds, picks, and prediction

The Vancouver Canucks (26-22-6) and New Jersey Devils (18-29-5) meet Monday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Canucks vs. Devils odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Vancouver plays the second game...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NHL

Quinn Hughes tries for first win with Canucks against Jack, Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Quinn Hughes is hoping for his first win against his brother, Jack Hughes, when the Vancouver Canucks play the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). "I think I'm 0-3 against him and 0-2 against in the NHL,...
NHL
Seattle Times

Jenner, Laine lift Blue Jackets over Devils 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine both scored and had an assist, Jake Christiansen notched his first career goal and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Tuesday night and end a two-game losing streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand added a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Pearson
Person
Ryan Graves
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Rasmus Sandin
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Conor Sheary
Person
Ilya Samsonov
UpNorthLive.com

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) -- Rookie Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory. Raymond's 16th goal of the season came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Devils

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and New Jersey this season: Feb. 28 (away), Mar. 15 (home). The Canucks have a 57-39-17-3 all-time record against the Devils, including a 26-26-6-1 record on the road against New Jersey. Among active Canucks skaters, Travis Hamonic leads the team in...
NHL
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs hand Capitals sixth consecutive home loss 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Peter Laviolette didn’t sugarcoat the feeling around the Washington Capitals after losing a third consecutive game in regulation and sixth in a row at home. “I think guys will probably leave the rink angry,” Laviolette said. “Everybody’s probably angry.”. Anger and frustration...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 2/28/22

The New Jersey Devils are 3-5-0 during February and are looking to put a disastrous performance against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday behind them. The Devils allowed eight goals, including hat tricks to Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel. The Vancouver Canucks have done well offensively during the month as they are coming off of a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers on Feb. 27.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils#The Vancouver Canucks 7 2#The New York Rangers 5 2
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big win for Stars, Crosby’s late winner, Canucks stay in it

The Dallas Stars need some secondary scoring in their push for a playoff spot, and they got some in a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Michael Raffl scored two goals in the win after not scoring a goal in each of his past 16 games (while recording just one assist during that stretch). Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored goals in the win, while starting goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 38 out of 40 shots to help the Stars pull to within one point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
NHL
NHL

Sandin, Maple Leafs recover late to defeat Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 remaining in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered for a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday. With the teams playing at 4-on-4, John Tavares won a puck battle behind the net...
NHL
NHL

Two big trades helped Maple Leafs win multiple Stanley Cup championships

Smythe made moves to acquire Bentley, Schriner in 1940s to build Toronto dynasty. Toronto Maple Leafs manager Conn Smythe was a gambler. He loved the horses and some of his long shots made Canadian racing history with their victories. Smythe used that same instinct during his managerial career and often...
NHL
NHL

Raymond scores in OT, Red Wings end Hurricanes winning streak at five

DETROIT -- The Carolina Hurricanes' five-game winning streak ended when Lucas Raymond scored with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Raymond scored on a power play after the Hurricanes were penalized for having too many men...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

Canadiens five-game winning streak ended by Jets

WINNIPEG -- The Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak ended with an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "I think we self-inflicted a lot," said Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, who is 5-4-0 since being hired Feb. 9. "I think we took four or five defensive zone penalties … There was not a lot of flow for a lot of the parts of the game. I think we're a really good team when we can play with a little more flow off the bench."
NHL
NHL

High Goal Output Early On Leads Devils to Win Over Canucks | GAME STORY

"We've found a little momentum with the lines we've been using. The guys are feeding off each other," said Devils head coach Lindy Ruff after the game. Daws was brilliant again a few minutes later, denying Nils Hoglander on two close-in chances. The play then went back the other way where Yegor Sharangovich beat Halak at the top of the crease to double the Devils lead to 2-0.
NHL
NHL

Crosby scores late, Penguins rally past Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Sidney Crosby scored the go-ahead goal with 2:14 left in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins reached over his head for the puck, but Crosby, who was...
NHL
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy