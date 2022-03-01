Lueders Confident of ISS Partnership as Ax-1 Readies for Launch

The Ax-1 launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft is targeted for March 30, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The war between Russia and Ukraine was being monitored by NASA as preparations for the launch continue. Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station. The space station is an international partnership of five space agencies from 15 countries, including Canada, several countries in Europe, Japan, Russia and the United States. "So, right now operations are nominal. Obviously, you know, we are continuing to monitor the situation, but you know our control centers are operating nominally together. We've gotten the support we needed and so the teams meeting daily. We want to make sure all our folks over in Russia are operating. Everybody's OK," said NASA's Kathy Lueders.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO