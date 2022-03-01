ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lueders Confident of ISS Partnership as Ax-1 Readies for Launch

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s head of space operations, Kathy Lueders, expressed confidence today that the ISS partnership will transcend the current geopolitical crisis. She spoke at a press conference in advance of the launch of the first private astronaut crew, Axiom-1, to the ISS, scheduled for March 30. No changes are anticipated for that...

Space.com

NASA, SpaceX and Axiom will preview private Ax-1 ISS mission today: Watch live

NASA, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space will discuss a landmark private space mission today (Feb. 28), and you can watch it live. Axiom Space plans to launch Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station, on March 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew Dragon capsule carrying four people, including three paying customers, on a 10-day orbital jaunt.
HOUSTON, TX
Richmond.com

Axiom discusses private crew launch to ISS

The Ax-1 launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft is targeted for March 30, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The war between Russia and Ukraine was being monitored by NASA as preparations for the launch continue. Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station. The space station is an international partnership of five space agencies from 15 countries, including Canada, several countries in Europe, Japan, Russia and the United States. "So, right now operations are nominal. Obviously, you know, we are continuing to monitor the situation, but you know our control centers are operating nominally together. We've gotten the support we needed and so the teams meeting daily. We want to make sure all our folks over in Russia are operating. Everybody's OK," said NASA's Kathy Lueders.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
