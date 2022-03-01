ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Whippany Park defeats Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Madison Heusser led 11th-seeded Whippany Park with 20 points in its 36-32 victory against sixth-seeded Lyndhurst in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament, North...

www.nj.com

