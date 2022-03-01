ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Loneliness

By Steve Kandell
You are probably having a bad time right now. You have been stuck at home in fits and starts for so long that it’s increasingly difficult to remember what that didn’t feel like. A bad situation that seemed like it was going to end soon didn’t, and now you’re not sure...

Pitchfork

Love on My Mind

Bambara sit at the heart of an American triangulation—birthplace in Athens, Georgia, operations in Brooklyn, punk blues worthy of 1970s California. Appropriately, the band’s conceit encompasses a wide-spanning, grotesque vision of Americana. Their stories are self-contained, recursive gothic narratives with butterfly-effect surreality: 2018’s Shadow on Everything explored the fallout of an accidental disembowelment in a fictional Western town, and 2020’s Stray traced the supernatural, generational scars left in the wake of a long-dead Southern eunuch. The fiction of Bambara’s latest EP, Love on My Mind, strikes closer to home—set within New York City, its violent heart takes the form of a bloodless breakup narrated with bitter omnipotence.
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

“Everybody Love” [ft. Musiq Soulchild and Posdnuos]

Robert Glasper has cornered the market on hip-hop and jazz fusion since the release of his 2012 solo breakout project Black Radio. As a jazz pianist and producer, he has an understanding of these two genres that has intrigued rappers and jazz mainstays alike. Glasper’s latest project, Black Radio III, is no exception to this rule, featuring one of his most intuitive mashups yet in “Everybody Love.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Once Upon a Time

You can spend every day consuming songs and films and books about love and you still won’t be ready when its incomparable transformation arrives. The UK-based act Romance know how to bottle such ineffable feelings and channel them via ambience—think of their mood-elevating atmospheres as audible incense or, more pointedly, a reminder of the way love makes the day-to-day feel more magical. Without any disclosure of Romance’s identity (or identities—the number of members is unclear), their music centers on pure emotion. Every track becomes an altar to their namesake, invoking love’s defining qualities and magnetic pull, even its ability to leave you a tragic mess.
MUSIC
Owen Pallett
Mac Mccaughan
Pitchfork

Neneh Cherry Taps Robyn and Mapei for New Version of “Buffalo Stance”: Listen

Neneh Cherry has enlisted Robyn to reimagine her 1988 song “Buffalo Stance.” The new version is produced by Devonté Hynes and features Robyn singing Cherry’s part and Mapei handling the rap verse. It’s billed as the first release from a “forthcoming collaboration album” out later this year. Listen to the new version of “Buffalo Stance” below.
MUSIC
#Wild Loneliness#Trump
Pitchfork

Listen to bbymutha’s “the sheesh battle”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. bbymutha’s post-retirement productivity has regularly eclipsed her peers, tapping into a vein marked by deliciously grimy wordplay. On “the sheesh battle,” produced by fellow underground darling Fly Anakin, her versatility shines through as the beat speeds up and slows down without warning. She’s always in sync with the randomized BPM, never faltering in her ferocious swagger. While sci-fi movie effects whir over top the pounding bassline, bbymutha describes her bodily exploits with gleeful enthusiasm and cartoonish vividness. “Feelin’ way better, like I took a long piss,” she raps, making a scene that’d be depicted in an Adam Sandler comedy sound hard as hell. The appropriate reaction to her verses rests in the hook, where she lets out an exasperated “sheesh” as you catch your breath.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Launching Monthly SiriusXM Radio Show

Phoebe Bridgers has announced Saddest Factory Radio, her new monthly show on SiriusXM, as Rolling Stone notes. Taking its name from the record label she launched nearly two years ago, the show premieres March 3 at 6 p.m. Eastern, with subsequent episodes airing on the first Thursday of each month. The show will feature playback of her favorite songs and conversations with artists on the label.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Brazy’s “Selecta”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Whenever the Lagos-based rapper and singer Cruel Santino (formerly known as Santi) releases music, I find myself doing deep dives into the catalogs of everyone on his guest list. His 2019 album Mandy & the Jungle familiarized me with Amaarae, and his latest album Subaru Boys: FINAL HEAVEN had me surfing through the SoundCloud of Brazy, who lights up the thumping intro. “SELECTA,” her most recent solo track, is just as good. She smoothly switches flows from a monotone delivery that sounds like she’s lethargically rapping through a megaphone to sweet-voiced croons. The beat is a rollercoaster, too. Crackling percussion and festival horns set the bouncy mood, while airy dance breaks punch it up.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Karate Reunite for Their First Tour Since 2005

Karate, the Boston post-hardcore band, are coming back for their first tour since 2005. The band will head across the United States for a series of tour dates this July. Find the group’s tour itinerary below. The last Karate studio album was 2004’s Pockets. It was followed by a...
BOSTON, MA
Pitchfork

Listen to Brooks’ “Chuck Sauce”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Compared to Brooks, the most laid back Michigan rapper might as well be Mystikal. He doesn’t just seem stoned, he sounds nearly comatose when he raps. On “Chuck Sauce,” a track on his new tape Everybody Brooks, his flow moves so slowly that I picture him swaying in the studio like a real life Droopy. Over a humming bassline and faint cowbells, Brooks gets off a few run of the mill punchlines, but they aren’t the main event. The real reason to listen is his lethargic delivery. My favorite moment is near the end when an abrupt pause occurs, creating a silence that lasts for a few seconds. It legitimately feels like he’s fallen asleep, and then he starts again, picking back up where he drifted off.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

