Wild Loneliness

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. bbymutha’s post-retirement productivity has regularly eclipsed her peers, tapping into a vein marked by deliciously grimy wordplay. On “the sheesh battle,” produced by fellow underground darling Fly Anakin, her versatility shines through as the beat speeds up and slows down without warning. She’s always in sync with the randomized BPM, never faltering in her ferocious swagger. While sci-fi movie effects whir over top the pounding bassline, bbymutha describes her bodily exploits with gleeful enthusiasm and cartoonish vividness. “Feelin’ way better, like I took a long piss,” she raps, making a scene that’d be depicted in an Adam Sandler comedy sound hard as hell. The appropriate reaction to her verses rests in the hook, where she lets out an exasperated “sheesh” as you catch your breath.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO