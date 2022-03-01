Wallkill Valley over Newton - Boys basketball - N1, G2 - 1st Round

For a second, it looked like Marlboro might be running out of gas with the season on the line. The Mustangs have put a lot on the shoulders of their five senior starters, playing those kids almost exclusively for the length of the biggest games of the year. Those minutes start to add up at the end of the winter and with Trenton surging in the fourth quarter on Monday, Marlboro needed to find a second gear.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO