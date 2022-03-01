Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 in victory

Barrett supplied 24 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 win over the Clippers. The Knicks rode a big second quarter to cruise to a blowout win with Barrett's 24 points ending up as the game high. While New York has mostly sputtered of late, Barrett continues to display more consistency as a scorer, having topped 20 points in eight of his last nine games. For the season, he's up to a career-best 19.0 points per game, though he's shooting only 41.2 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three (down from 40.1% 3Pt in 2020-21).
