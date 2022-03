Government-back industry training body ScreenSkills is set to invest £10 million ($13 million) in up-skilling high-end TV crew. The money, which is earmarked for use from 2022-23 will come from the ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund, made up of contributions from U.K. producers, broadcasters and inward investors. It is almost double the amount spent during the current financial year (ending in April 2022), which was invested in 1,4000 industry professionals, helping them develop their skills and move up in their careers.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO