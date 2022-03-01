Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Zelenskiy urges European leaders to ‘prove that you are with us’ in face of Russian onslaught – live

12.25pm GMT

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has described Russia’s missile and rocket attack on Kharkiv as an act of terror and a war crime.

Addressing his people in a Facebook video message, Zelenskiy said:

This is terror against the city, this is terror against Kharkiv, terror against Ukraine. There was no military target on the square. The rocket to the central square is outright, undisguised terror. No one will forgive. Nobody will forget. This strike on Kharkiv is a war crime.

Defending Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, is the “key priority” for the state, he said.

Kharkiv and Kyiv are currently the most important targets for Russia. Terror is meant to break us. To break our resistance. They are heading to our capital, as well as to Kharkiv.

12.12pm GMT

Zelenskiy urges European leaders to 'prove that you are with us' and 'light will win over darkness'

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has given a powerful address to the European parliament via videolink.

Sitting in front of the country’s flag, he said today would be the last days for some of his citizens who were defending the country.

Ukraine, he said, was paying a very high price for European ideals: “Thousands of people killed, two revolutions, one war and five days of full-scale invasion”.

He said:

I am not reading from a script, because the phase of scripts for Ukraine has ended.

Now we are dealing with death, real life, he said.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was giving lives in order to have be as “equal as you are”.

We are giving away our best people, the strongest ones, the most value based ones.

He said he was speaking between bombardments and that in the morning two missile strikes had hit Freedom Square in Kharkiv, a city close to Russia and with longstanding friendly ties.

We have a desire to see our children alive, I think it is a fair one. We are fighting for survival. We are fighting to be equal members of Europe.

We are exactly the same as you are. So do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses members of the European Parliament via video conference during an extraordinary Plenary session Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/EPA

EU Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen claps as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on large screens via video conference to address members of the European Parliament Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/EPA

12.07pm GMT

Ukrainian sources in Sumy and Okhtyrka have given conflicting accounts of when the attack on the barracks in Okhtryka took place, with one suggesting it had happened on Monday evening and others over the weekend, the Guardian’s Peter Beaumont writes.

“We’ve been attacked every day since the 24th,” one resident called Igor told the Guardian.

Every single night by Grad rockets. They’re not just hitting the military in the region but also civilian targets.

He added that recent strikes had involved thermobaric rockets.

It’s awful I feel angry and desperate. They are moving from place to place to fire. Sumy has been in a better situation because it has less important targets but Okhtryka … has barracks and is an important target for them to encircle and take Kharkiv. It also on an important transport junction.

12.04pm GMT

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told the European parliament that the EU must prove it is with Ukraine.

Addressing the European parliament via videolink, Zelenskiy says:

Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome. We have proven our strengths. We are exactly the same as you. So prove that you are with us. Prove that you will not let us go. Prove that you indeed are Europeans and that life will win over death, and light will win over darkness.

11.57am GMT

Zelenskiy tells EU parliament: 'Nobody is going to break us' or 'intervene with our freedom'

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy tells the European parliament that his country is “giving away its best people” for its desire to be treated as equals and for the price of freedom.

He says:

We are giving away our best people. Our strongest ones. The most value-based ones. Ukrainians are incredible.

Zelenskiy says Ukrainians are fighting for their land and for their freedom.

Nobody is going to enter and intervene with our freedom and country. Nobody is going to break us. We are strong. We are Ukrainians.

11.50am GMT

Zelenskiy addresses European parliament

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is addressing the European Parliament in Brussels.

Speaking via videolink, he says Ukrainians are paying the “ultimate price’ by defending freedom.

I cannot say good morning, or good afternoon or good evening. Because every day for some people, this day is not good. For some people this day is the last one.

11.32am GMT

At least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, according to the United Nations human rights office (OHCHR).

OHCHR spokesperson Liz Throssell said 253 of the casualties were in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

The real toll is likely to be much higher.

India has confirmed one of its citizens has died during an attack in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

From Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s ministry of external affairs:

11.12am GMT

Summary

The time is 1.10pm in Kyiv. This is a round-up of the main headlines from Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine so far today:

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram. Russian forces have launched rocket attacks that killed “dozens” of civilians in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, and began a renewed assault on the capital Kyiv . At least nine people have been killed, including three children, and 37 wounded in one day after the shelling in the city, its mayor said.

have in Ukraine’s second city of and began a renewed assault on the capital . At least nine people have been killed, including three children, and 37 wounded in one day after the shelling in the city, its mayor said. Russia’s advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours due to logistical difficulties and the army has increased its use of artillery north of the capital, a British military intelligence update said.

and the army has increased its use of artillery north of the capital, a British military intelligence update said. The southern Ukraine city of Kherson is “surrounded” by Russian soldiers , according to accounts by a Ukrainian journalist, Alyona Panina, and the city’s mayor.



, according to accounts by a Ukrainian journalist, Alyona Panina, and the city’s mayor. The European parliament is set to call for EU-wide restrictions on imports of Russian oil and gas to the bloc , as it urges even tougher sanctions aimed at the ‘strategic weakening’ of Russia’s economy and ability to wage war.



, as it urges even tougher sanctions aimed at the ‘strategic weakening’ of Russia’s economy and ability to wage war. Western sanctions will never make Russia change its position on Ukraine , the Kremlin said. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that while direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv had begun, there were no plans for talks between the two countries’ presidents.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that while direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv had begun, there were no plans for talks between the two countries’ presidents. Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for further international sanctions against Russia after what he said was a “barbaric” attack on the city of Kharkiv.

after what he said was a “barbaric” attack on the city of Kharkiv. The international criminal court’s prosecutor has announced he will launch an investigation into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

prosecutor has announced he will launch an investigation into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine. A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said his forces aimed to encircle the Ukrainian port of Mariupol on Tuesday, the RIA news agency said.

on Tuesday, the RIA news agency said. Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north-west of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64km), Reuters reports.

taken on Monday show a that stretches for about 40 miles (64km), Reuters reports. Russia used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine , according to Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the US.

used a on Monday in its invasion of , according to Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the US. The Ukrainian president has called for a no-fly zone for Russian missiles , planes and helicopters following the attack on Kharkiv .



11.01am GMT

Nato’s chief Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw all its forces, adding the alliance would not send troops or combat jets to support Kyiv as it does not want to become part of the conflict.

“The Russian assault is totally unacceptable and it is enabled by Belarus,” Stoltenberg said on Tuesday after meeting Polish president Andrzej Duda.

“Nato is a defensive alliance, we do not seek conflict with Russia. Russia must immediately stop the war, pull all its forces from Ukraine and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts,” he added.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (left) with the Polish president Andrzej Duda on Tuesday. Photograph: Janek Skarżyński/AFP/Getty Images

10.40am GMT

Western sanctions will never make Russia change its position on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv had begun, there were no plans for talks between the two countries’ presidents.

Peskov dismissed as fakes allegations of Russian strikes on civilian targets and the use of cluster bombs and vacuum bombs as fakes, Reuters reported.

He declined to give an assessment of the military situation on the ground on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin describes as a special operation to demilitarise and “denazify” the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Moscow in February. Photograph: SPUTNIK/Reuters

Peskov declined to comment on whether the Kremlin considers the capital Kyiv to be under the control of Nazis, referring the question to the Russian military.

10.35am GMT

Boris Johnson has said there is an “unfolding disaster in our European continent”.

Speaking in Warsaw, the UK prime minister said the Polish government and people were doing an “amazing job, an inspirational job” in addressing the humanitarian crisis.

“We in the UK stand ready to help you, we have humanitarian supplies already coming in – I think two planes of medical supplies have already landed, there is more to come,” Johnson said.

The UK government has come under pressure from Conservative and opposition MPs to do more to take in Ukrainian refugees.

Johnson told his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki: “We stand ready, clearly, to take Ukrainian refugees in our own country, working with you, in considerable numbers, as we always have done and always will.”

The prime minister also paid tribute to the “leadership and courage” of Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president.

“I think he has inspired and mobilised not only his own people. He is inspiring and mobilising the world in outrage at what is happening in Ukraine,” Johnson added.

10.32am GMT

Officials in Ukraine’s second largest city have released a video showing a regional administration building being hit by a missile that then exploded

10.31am GMT

As fighting continues in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, people have been fleeing to neighbouring countries.

People in Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Latvia, Estonia and Romania fear Nato membership may not stop further Russian incursions.

The Guardian spoke to people living in countries near Ukraine about the situation, how they feel about their own safety and what it might mean for them.

10.29am GMT

Millions of artworks and monuments are at risk from Russia’s military onslaught in Ukraine , with one museum already burned to the ground, the global arts organisation Getty has said.

Ukrainian scholars are warning of an “unfolding cultural catastrophe”, Getty said in a statement from James Cuno, the president and chief executive officer of the J Paul Getty Trust.

Fedir Androshchuk, the director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv, said he was attempting to safeguard the museum from attack or looting alongside two colleagues and two armed police.

“The museum is located in the middle of a rich cultural heritage area near three fine churches, but also close to some possible targets (the Ukrainian security service and border forces),” he wrote in an email to a Swedish academic.

Getty said Russian forces had begun destroying Ukraine’s cultural heritage, including the Ivankiv museum, about 50 miles north of Kyiv, which housed “precious Ukrainian folk art”.

Monuments at risk represent “centuries of history from the Byzantine to the baroque periods” and Unesco world heritage sites.

Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs tweeted on Monday that 25 works by the folk artist Maria Prymachenko held by the museum had been lost. “She created world-famous masterpieces. Her special gift and talent captivated Pablo Picasso,” said the ministry.

10.21am GMT

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian shells hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

This is a video of soldiers searching through the rubble after the attack.



10.14am GMT

The European parliament is set to call for EU-wide restrictions on imports of Russian oil and gas to the bloc, as it urges even tougher sanctions aimed at the ‘strategic weakening’ of Russia’s economy and ability to wage war.

The text will be voted on after an address to MEPs from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is expected to address the assembly in Brussels via video link.

MEPs are arguing for more severe sanctions as a response to Russian attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure.

In a resolution likely to be adopted by a large majority on Wednesday, MEPs also call on the EU to close ports to Russian ships and refuse access to vessels bound for Russia, with the exception of those carrying vital humanitarian supplies. It also proposes measures to “restrict the import of the most important Russian export goods, including oil and gas”, although stops short of calling for a ban.

Other demands include a halt to all new EU investment into Russia, which is unlikely in reality, as well as a definitive ban on Nord Stream 2, beyond the suspension of the approval process already done by the German government.

MEPs also want all proposed Russia sanctions mirrored for Belarus, which has been a launchpad for the Russian attack.

After Ukraine’s government filed an application for EU membership on Monday, the resolution calls on EU institutions towork towards granting EU candidate status to Ukraine as part of a “merit based” process, while continuing to integrate Ukraine into the EU single market.

Such words may seem irrelevant or fanciful, as a 40km invading Russian convoy approaches Kyiv and civilians are killed in heavy shelling, but are intended to send a signal of support. The reference to “merit based”, however, also keeps in check membership hopes. A group of western Balkan countries have been in the EU membership queue for eight-to-17 years and senior officials have long said there would be no shortcuts in tackling corruption and judicial reform.

More immediately, the EP resolution calls for “multibillion euro assistance” for Ukraine, while stating Russia bears responsibility for the significant losses and should be required to compensate Ukraine.

The European parliament has almost no powers to set EU foreign policy, but often puts pressure on EU decision-makers in national capitals to go further and faster.

9.58am GMT

German warplanes are flying armed air patrols in the skies over Poland, the German air force said on Tuesday.

“Safeguarding the skies over Poland,” the air force said on Twitter, above a picture of a starting fighter jet, without giving details.

A military spokesperson told Reuters the Eurofighter jets were flying missions out of Germany over Poland.

Germany is also refuelling allied jets over Romania with an A400M tanker and supporting a multinational refuelling mission over Poland, according to the spokesperson, on top of having deployed six Eurofighters to Romania where they fly armed air patrols for Nato.



On Monday, Germany announced it would send Tornado warplanes and a maritime patrol aircraft to the Baltic Sea area.

9.38am GMT

Separatist forces aim to encircle Mariupol today

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said his forces aimed to encircle the Ukrainian port of Mariupol on Tuesday, RIA news agency said.

“The task for today is to directly encircle Mariupol,” it quoted Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying in a television interview.

Earlier, the mayor of the city said it was under constant shelling (see 08.47 ).

A damaged residential building in Mariupol. Photograph: Nikolay Ryabchenko/Reuters

9.26am GMT

Turkey is calling on all sides in the Ukraine war to respect an international pact on passage through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea, defence minister Hulusi Akar said after Ankara closed access.

Nato member Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Under the 1936 Montreux convention, Ankara has the right to limit transit through its straits during wartime.

This allows it to curb Russian warships going to the Black Sea. The pact grants exemption to ships returning to their home bases, Reuters reported.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited by state media as saying that Turkey had demanded all Black Sea and non-Black Sea states to halt passage through its straits.

“Eroding Montreux or disrupting the status quo in any way is to nobody’s benefit. We see a benefit in preserving Montreux. We tell all sides that it would be beneficial to abide by Montreux,” Akar told reporters after Monday’s cabinet meeting, his ministry said.

The Russian navy’s rescue tug Epron sails on the Bosphorus past Istanbul. Photograph: Yoruk Isik/Reuters

In a call on Monday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken “expressed his appreciation” to Cavusoglu for Turkey’s implementation of the accord, state department spokesperson Ned Price said.

At least four Russian ships are waiting to cross from the Mediterranean.

9.13am GMT

YouTube has blocked channels linked to Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe – including the UK – amid the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Google Europe said:

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.

The platform had previously limited the ability of RT and other Russian channels to make money from advertising on the site.

8.57am GMT

An adviser to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was deliberately shelling cities, including residential areas and civilian infrastructure, to spread panic among Ukrainians.

“The veil has come down. Russia is actively shelling city centres, launching direct missile and artillery strikes on residential areas and administration sites,” said Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak.

“Russia’s goal is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure. Ukraine is fighting honourably.”

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Kommersant Photo Agency/REX/Shutterstock

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists, Reuters reported.

It comes as the UK’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab warned Vladimir Putin and his commanders must be held accountable for any war crimes during Moscow’s siege on Ukraine.

Cars destroyed by recent shelling in the outskirts of Kyiv n Monday. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

He told Sky News: “Those that engage in war crimes will be held to account.”

He said it must be clear to “both to Putin but also to commanders in Moscow and on the ground in Ukraine that they will be held accountable for any violations of the laws of war”.

8.47am GMT

The mayor of Mariupol said on Tuesday morning the southern port city was under constant shelling that had killed civilians and damaged infrastructure.

“We have had residential quarters shelled for five days. They are pounding us with artillery, they are shelling us with Grads, they are hitting us with air forces,” Vadym Boichenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV.



“We have civilian infrastructure damaged – schools, houses. There are many injured. There are women, children killed.”

Women and children sit in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Photograph: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

8.32am GMT

Russia will face the collapse of its economy as a result of western sanctions punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

The US and its allies have imposed sanctions on Russia’s central bank, its top businesses, oligarchs and officials, including Vladimir Putin himself, and barred some Russian banks from the Swift international payments system.

“We are going to deliver a total economic and financial war against Russia,” Le Maire told France Info radio. “We are going to provoke the collapse of the Russian economy.”

French minister for economy Bruno Le Maire addresses the media following a defence council regarding Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at the Elysée Palace in Paris on Monday. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

The Russian rouble fell steeply on Monday, although the currency clawed back a bit of ground on Tuesday.

8.24am GMT

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for further international sanctions against Russia after what he said was a “barbaric” attack on the city of Kharkiv.

“Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians,” Kuleba said on social media.

“The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY,” he wrote.

8.15am GMT

Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said that Russian missile attacks had hit the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

Synegubov said Russia launched Grad and cruise missiles on Kharkiv but that the city defence was holding. “Such attacks are genocide of the Ukrainian people, a war crime against the civilian population,” he said.

Wearing a flak jacket and a helmet, Synegubov said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday morning that it was too early to know the number of casualties.

A damaged butcher’s shop after shelling in Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Future Publishing/Getty Images

He shared a video showing Kharkiv regional administration building being hit by a missile and exploding. Reuters was not immediately able to verify that video independently.

The area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv Photograph: State Emergency Service/Reuters

8.03am GMT

Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven said they would contest the “spurious and unfounded basis” of European Union sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU on Monday sanctioned both Fridman and Aven, along with dozens of other prominent Russians, Reuters reported.

The EU said “Aven is one of Vladimir Putin’s closest oligarchs” and that Fridman had been “referred to as a top Russian financier and enabler of Putin’s inner circle.”

“Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven … are profoundly shocked by the demonstrably false allegations made in the EU regulation purporting to justify the basis on which they have been sanctioned,” the businessmen said, adding:

Mr Fridman and Mr Aven will contest the spurious and unfounded basis for the imposition of these sanctions – vigorously and through all means available to them to reverse unwarranted and unnecessary damage to the livelihoods and prosperity of their many employees, customers, partners and stakeholders and the businesses that they and their partners have built up over the past 25 years.

Aven said it was wrong of the EU to say that he was an “especially close personal friend” of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. Fridman said it was untrue that he had ”cultivated strong ties” to the administration of Vladimir Putin.

They both said it was untrue to state they “were unofficial emissaries for the Russian government” or that they had supported or benefited from Russian decision-makers responsible for the destabilisation of Ukraine.

7.47am GMT

Russia’s advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours due to logistical difficulties and the army has increased its use of artillery north of the capital, a British military intelligence update said.

“The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties,” the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update.

“Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties.”

“Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses,” it said.



7.44am GMT

Britain’s deputy prime minister has said that anyone engaging in war crimes in Ukraine would be held to account .



“This is turning into a much much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised,” Dominic Raab told Sky News. “I think we’ve been very clear that those that engage in war crimes will be held to account.”

Raab added that Britain would not seek to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and said that the conflict would not be over even if Russia managed to occupy Kyiv.

Dominic Raab in Westminster before starting the morning media rounds. Photograph: Tayfun Salcı/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

7.28am GMT

More on the Kharkiv missile attack from our correspondent Luke Harding:

Ukraine’s operational command says Russian forces have fired a rocket at the regional administration building in Kharkiv. Video shows a massive explosion with the building hit directly. Several civilian cars were passing at the time.

The strike was an attempt to kill Kharkiv’s governor and his team leading the defence of the city, Ukraine’s second largest, Kyiv says. Residents say Kharkiv was targeted again last night and this morning.

A second video showed extensive damage from the strike to a private flat across the road Kharkiv’s administration building.

7.17am GMT

Kharkiv government building targeted by missile

Kharkiv is under attack again on Tuesday morning. Local TV footage on social media shows a rocket, bomb or missile going off outside a building identified by the Kyiv Independent as the regional government headquarters.

7.10am GMT

Vladimir Putin is frustrated with the slow progress of his military in Ukraine and has been lashing out at people in his inner circle, according to the US network NBC , citing US officials.

NBC says current and former officials briefed on the matter have been told that US intelligence fears the Russian president may take out his frustration by escalating the war on his neighbour.

Vladimir Putin. Photograph: AP

The report claims that western intelligence have “good visibility” into Putin and although they do not believe he is mentally unstable, he has been unusually harsh on people close to him as his anger grows at the military setbacks and worldwide condemnation of his actions.

It follows news earlier from US senator Chris Murphy who tweeted some snippets from a classified briefing on the war .

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fallen behind schedule thanks to fierce local resistance, and multiple Russian equipment and logistics failures, according to the briefing.

6.57am GMT

Financial markets have been much calmer today after the crash of the rouble on Monday and some big swings in stock markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.42% and Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.47%.

The Russian rouble regained some footing after crashing to an all-time low, while the safe-haven dollar resumed its rise against major peers.



The opening calls for European stocks point to some more losses but not as dramatic as Monday’s.

6.45am GMT

Poland’s deputy interior minister said on Tuesday that about 350,000 people have entered his country from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last week.

Ukrainian evacuees are reunited with relatives in Przemysl, Poland. Photograph: Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Rex/Shutterstock

“Over the last 24 hours, 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border,” Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. “In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees.”

A boy collects toys near a clothes donation point as refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. Photograph: Visar Kryeziu/AP

6.32am GMT

Kherson 'surrounded' by Russian forces – reports

The southern Ukraine city of Kherson is “surrounded” by Russian soldiers, according to accounts by a Ukrainian journalist, Alyona Panina, and the city’s mayor.

The Kyiv Independent reported that Panina told Ukraine 24 TV on Tuesday morning: “The city is actually surrounded, there are a lot of Russian soldiers and military equipment on all sides, they set up checkpoints at the exits.”

She also told the TV channel that it was difficult to bring food to the shops of city, which is close to Odesa on the Black Sea, because the warehouses are located outside the city. Power and water were still connected in the city, she said.

Posting on Facebook, the city’s mayor, Igor Kolykhayev, said: “The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson. Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian.”

6.19am GMT

Peter Beaumont in Lviv has more on the deaths of more than 70 Ukrainian troops at a military base in Okhtyrka. Here it is:

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, regional governor, posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-storey building in Okhtyrka which is located in Sumy oblast between Kharkiv and Kyiv. Rescuers can be seen scouring the rubble for survivors.

People remove debris at the site of a military base building that, according to the Ukrainian ground forces, was destroyed by an air strike. Photograph: Press Service Of The Ukrainian Ground Forces/Reuters

In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents died in the bombardment on Monday.

According to some reports shelling or missiles hit a building being used as a base by the Ukrainian military, as well as fuel tanks. One local official claimed fuel-air explosive had been used although that could not be independently confirmed. Video from the time of the attack showed a column of thick black smoke above the town.

Okhtyrka mayor, Pavlo Kuzmenko, posted on Facebook, saying: “Again, the enemy is waging a vile war. A fuel-air bomb was dropped on an oil depot, oil tanks were blown up.”

6.06am GMT

Huge Russian convoy north-west of Kyiv, images show

Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64km) in an area north-west of Kyiv. It is substantially longer than the 17 miles (27km) reported earlier in the day, according to the US company Maxar.

Military vehicles stretched out alon a highway near Ivankiv, north-west of Kyiv, according to Maxar. Photograph: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP/Getty Images

Maxar, which filed a series of satellite images on the Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border, also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32km) north of the Ukraine border.

A satellite image shows the southern end of the reported convoy near Hostomel airport close to Kyiv. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Reuters

6.00am GMT

More multinational businesses have distanced themselves and their dealings from Russia, with Hollywood film studios – at least for now – joining British oil companies Shell and BP :

Robert Pattinson, left, and Peter Sarsgaard in a scene from The Batman. Photograph: Jonathan Olley/AP

Disney, Warner Bros and Sony have all paused theatrical cinema releases in Russia. Disney said the release of the upcoming Pixar film Turning Red was on hold in Russia, citing the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis”. Warner has paused The Batman while Sony wil not be releasing its latest, Morbius.

have all paused theatrical cinema releases in Russia. Disney said the release of the upcoming Pixar film Turning Red was on hold in Russia, citing the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis”. Warner has paused The Batman while Sony wil not be releasing its latest, Morbius. Mastercard said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Visa followed its rival with a statement saying that it is taking action to ensure compliance with sanctions and would also comply with any additional sanctions that may be implemented.

Here’s our full story on the Hollywood studios’ decision:

5.44am GMT

British prime minister Boris Johnson is due to fly to visit countries on Nato’s border with Russia on Tuesday, pledging that Vladimir Putin will “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine .

Boris Johnson will travel this morning to meet counterparts in Poland and Estonia and visit British troops as he pushes for western unity in punishing the Russian president for starting a conflict that has taken “hundreds” of lives in only five days.

Before his trip to eastern Europe , Johnson urged allies to “speak with one voice” to ensure “Putin must fail”. Johnson said:

Alongside all our international allies the UK will continue to bring maximum pressure to bear on Putin’s regime to ensure he feels the consequences of his actions in Ukraine. We speak with one voice when we say, Putin must fail.

5.40am GMT

My colleague in Canberra, Daniel Hurst, writes about Australia’s decision to commit $70m to provide Ukraine with missiles and ammunition . Read the full story here:

5.27am GMT

Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya , has hailed the end of Russia’s month-long term holding the presidency of the UN security council on Monday night, saying: “I’m looking forward to midnight when this abomination – occupation of the seat of the president of the security council by Russia – will be over.”

5.21am GMT

Virginia Harrison has written an explainer on thermobaric weapons, after the Ukrainian ambassador to the US said a vacuum bomb – another term for the weapon – had been used during the invasion:

5.17am GMT

China’s embassy in Ukraine has announced that it has begun to evacuate citizens from the country, according to the BBC’s China correspondent Stephen McDonell.

The Chinese media outlet Global Times said on Monday that the embassy in Ukraine was considering plans for evacuations because of the “deteriorating situation” in Ukraine.

But the embassy said that the first group left yesterday, according to tweets by McDonell, and that they were Chinese students from Kyiv heading to Moldova and that more groups of students will follow.



5.03am GMT

The rise of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy from comic actor to the figurehead of a heroic pushback against the brutal might of the Russian military is the subject of our Today in Focus podcast.

Luke Harding, one of our correspondents in Ukraine, tells Michael Safi how Zelenskiy was considered a bit of a joke candidate when he ran for president in 2019 but prevailed in the election, and now personifies the defiance and dignity of Ukraine’s embattled population.

4.55am GMT

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers killed in strike on military base

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

People remove debris at the site of the military base in Okhtyrka. Photograph: Press Service Of The Ukrainian Ground Forces/Reuters

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

4.46am GMT

Good morning/afternoon/evening wherever you are in the world and welcome to our live coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top developments of the past few hours: