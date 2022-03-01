miR-32 promotes MYC-driven prostate cancer

Isoform-specific functions of Numb in the development of cancers, especially in the initiation of epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) remains controversial. We study the specific function of Numb-PRRL isoform in activated EMT of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PC), which is distinguished from our previous studies that only focused on the total Numb protein. Numb-PRRL isoform was specifically overexpressed and silenced in PC cells combining with TGF-Î²1 and EGF stimulus. We systematically explored the potential effect of Numb-PRRL in the activated EMT of PC in vitro and in vivo. The total Numb protein was overexpressed in the normal pancreatic duct and well-differentiated PC by IHC. However, Numb-PRRS isoform but not Numb-PRRL showed dominant expression in PC tissues. Numb-PRRL overexpression promoted TGF-Î²1-induced EMT in PANC-1 and Miapaca-2 cells. TGF-Î²1-induced EMT-like cell morphology, cell invasion, and migration were enhanced in Numb-PRRL overexpressing groups following the increase of N-cadherin, Vimentin, Smad2/3, Snail1, Snail2, and cleaved-Notch1 and the decrease of E-cadherin. Numb-PRRL overexpression activated TGFÎ²1-Smad2/3-Snail1 signaling was significantly reversed by the Notch1 inhibitor RO4929097. Conversely, Numb-PRRL silencing inhibited EGF-induced EMT in AsPC-1 and BxPC-3 cells following the activation of EGFR-ERK/MAPK signaling via phosphorylating EGFR at tyrosine 1045. In vivo, Numb-PRRL overexpression or silencing promoted or inhibited subcutaneous tumor size and distant liver metastases via regulating EMT and Snail signaling, respectively. Numb-PRRL promotes TGF-Î²1- and EGF-induced EMT in PC by regulating TGF-Î²1-Smad2/3-Snail and EGF-induced EGFR-ERK/MAPK signaling.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO