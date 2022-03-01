ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

miR-32 promotes MYC-driven prostate cancer

By Mauro Scaravilli
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiR-32 is an androgen receptor (AR)-regulated microRNA, expression of which is increased in castration-resistant prostate cancer (PC). We have previously shown that overexpression of miR-32 in the prostate of transgenic mice potentiates proliferation in prostate epithelium. Here, we set out to determine whether increased expression of miR-32 influences growth or phenotype...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

