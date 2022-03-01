ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Editorial: Why keep fighting failed culture wars?

Free Lance-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID infections and deaths are in steep decline across Virginia and the nation, and mask mandates are also falling. That’s good news for all of us. As we take a collective breath, however, some disturbing realities are emerging. The most troubling is that the gap between vaccination rates...

Columbian

Westneat: Culture wars to continue

Isn’t it great the masks are finally coming off? That vaccine passports have ended? That regular medical care is returning to the hospitals, and offices are opening back up?. “WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!” reads a flyer for a planned trucker convoy and protest that was scheduled for, believe it or not, this weekend in Olympia. “We the people have suffered for 2 years thanks to Inslee’s proclamations.”
OLYMPIA, WA
The Independent

‘Isis bride’ says GOP congressman ‘broke me first’ after affair ends his reelection campaign

A day after a Republican congressman dramatically ended his reelection campaign, citing an affair he’d had with the widow of an Isis commander, that widow has spoken out.“FYI, Van Taylor broke me first, and he knows that,” Tania Joya wrote in a cryptic Facebook post. She also added the hashtag “#VanSlayer.”Rep Van Taylor, who represents Texas’ 3rd District in Congress, dropped his reelection bid on Wednesday after narrowly failing to win a majority in the Republican primary. Mr Taylor won 49 per cent of the vote, requiring a run-off election with his opponents.Just before the primary, the right-wing news site...
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
Joe Biden
Ronald Reagan
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
Washington Post

The dark, unsettling truths behind Biden’s reluctance to ban Russian oil

We all know exactly what will happen if President Biden goes through with plans to ban imports of Russian oil amid mounting horrors in Ukraine, as he has been reluctant to do. The same Republicans loudly demanding this step will turn around and attack Biden over any resulting economic fallout.
The Week

Why war in Ukraine could become America's fight

Every major war in Europe since 1914 has involved an initially reluctant United States: World War I; World War II; the Cold War; the Bosnian War. As Russia invades Ukraine and men, women, and children die, we have to ask the question: Can America avoid the fight?. The U.S. is...
Boston Herald

Editorial: Will Biden fail State of the Union test?

President Biden’s first State of the Union address is Tuesday night. To borrow from his press secretary Jen Psaki, it’s up to leaders to decide “where you want to be in the history books.” She was alluding Friday to world leaders and their response, or lack of it, to the war in Ukraine, not her boss.
Free Lance-Star

DeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks

A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at a news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called "this COVID theater." DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for the Republican governor at an indoor news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa. "You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous," he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head. DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to masks and vaccines has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools. DeSantis' office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. His spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, has tweeted defenses of the governor's comments, writing "I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy." The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last month eased its masking guidelines, though is still recommending masks indoors in areas it considers high risk. Hillsborough County, where the college is located, is deemed high risk by the CDC.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit News

Editorial: Countering Putin is America's fight

The evil empire, as President Ronald Reagan famously labeled the Soviet Union, didn't die with the collapse of communism in 1991. It took a brief hiatus, only to reemerge under the leadership of a strongman equal to the worst Soviet tyrants. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a corrupt and ruthless...
Free Lance-Star

Letter: Fourteenth Amendment defends our rights

The Mighty 14th Amendment defends all of our rights. Our First Amendment gives us the right to free speech against the government without reprisal. Our Second Amendment gives us the right to bear firearms. The 14th Amendment prohibits any state from abridging our rights. The “Mighty 14th” desegregated our schools....
KING GEORGE, VA

