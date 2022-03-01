Sycamore’s season ends with Super-Sectional loss

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sycamore’s basketball season has ended one victory shy of the State Tournament. The Spartans lost in the 3A Dundee-Crown Super-Sectional Monday night to Mundelein Carmel 49-37.



Sycamore managed only eight points in the first half. The Spartans picked things up in the second half, but the Corsairs size was too much for them on this night.



Sycamore finishes the season with a record of 32-3.

