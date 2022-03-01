ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore’s season ends with Super-Sectional loss

By Scott Leber
 7 days ago

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sycamore’s basketball season has ended one victory shy of the State Tournament. The Spartans lost in the 3A Dundee-Crown Super-Sectional Monday night to Mundelein Carmel 49-37.

Sycamore managed only eight points in the first half. The Spartans picked things up in the second half, but the Corsairs size was too much for them on this night.

Sycamore finishes the season with a record of 32-3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

