ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Featured Op/Ed — Law Library Or Passport Agency?

By Guest
mercedcountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merced County Law Library is a hidden gem of the local community that goes unnoticed by residents until there’s a need to explore the legal system. Patrons such as myself — a longtime patron of 15 plus years — say the last 12 months have proven that I, as well...

mercedcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Online

Clarification on Morris’ op-ed [letter]

While the points in the column written by former City of Lancaster Mayor Arthur Morris on Feb. 19 (“Raises out of proportion to others in city budget”) were clear and compelling, there is one particular aspect regarding the salary figures that should be clarified. Specifically, Morris wrote that...
LANCASTER, PA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Legislators failing constitutional duty with schools

Sometimes you wonder if certain members of the Idaho Legislature have even read the Idaho Constitution. For all their pronouncements about honoring and faithfully following the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions, they pay precious little regard to them when passing legislation that fits their agenda. Legislators have ignored their duty under...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia District Attorney Encourages Community To Apply To Youth Aid Panel Juvenile Diversion Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce an application process for community members to become volunteers with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Youth Aid Panel (YAP), and help make a difference in the lives of youth who are involved in the juvenile justice system for certain low-level crimes. The YAP program began in 1987 as a diversion initiative designed to hold youth accountable while rehabilitating them through a community and victim-centered approach outside of the court system. DA Krasner will also deliver his weekly gun crimes update. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: DA Krasner to Encourage Community to Apply to Youth Aid Panel Juvenile Diversion Program, Provide Weekly Gun Crimes Update When: Monday, March 7, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy