Featured Op/Ed — Law Library Or Passport Agency?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce an application process for community members to become volunteers with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Youth Aid Panel (YAP), and help make a difference in the lives of youth who are involved in the juvenile justice system for certain low-level crimes. The YAP program began in 1987 as a diversion initiative designed to hold youth accountable while rehabilitating them through a community and victim-centered approach outside of the court system. DA Krasner will also deliver his weekly gun crimes update. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: DA Krasner to Encourage Community to Apply to Youth Aid Panel Juvenile Diversion Program, Provide Weekly Gun Crimes Update When: Monday, March 7, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO