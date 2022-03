Following a senior season in which she was named a second-team All-SEC performer by league coaches, Alabama women's basketball senior Brittany Davis will return for the 2022-23 season, Davis announced on social media Tuesday. "I am so thankful the NCAA and Coach (Kristy) Curry have given me the opportunity to compete at this level for another year," Davis posted on Twitter. "I don't take that for granted, that's why it was important for me to get to...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO