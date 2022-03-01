High School Boys Sectionals begin Tuesday

A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
PADDOCK LAKE — The Falcons returned to a familiar perch Saturday night. And it showed in their faces. Senior point guard Devin Griffin started the net-cutting festivities after the top-seeded Central boys basketball team's 53-43 WIAA Division-2 regional championship game win over fifth-seeded Waukesha West, and the coaches provided the final snips of the white nylon net on the Central gymnasium’s east side.
MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — Rondout Valley, the eighth and final seed in this year’s Section 9, Class B boys basketball tournament, completed its unprecedented run through the tourney Saturday, March 5, winning its first section crown in 26 years. The Ganders, who had not played in a section final...
Teams are now one win away from the state tournament as there are plenty of schools in Middle Tennessee still competing. All sectionals games will be played Monday, March 7th at 7:00 PM. Class 1A East Sectionals. East Robertson at Van Buren. Class 2A East Sectionals. Jackson County at East...
A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The high school has been shut down ever since a student was stabbed ten times and a security guard was shot on February 9. McKinley High School went online and pushed back the return to in-person classes to the March 1 date. They'll return little...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State wrestling will have seven individuals competing for Division II national titles this weekend in St. Louis, as the Huskies will look to win their fourth-consecutive NCAA title as a team.
SCSU enters as the No. 3-ranked team in the country behind No. 2 Central Oklahoma and No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney. Central Oklahoma beat the Huskies in the National Duals final in January and has seven individuals ranked, while Nebraska-Kearney leads the field with nine...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After the girls tipped-off postseason play last Monday, it was the boys’ turn to begin one-and-done time. The marquee matchup of the night landed us at Lansing Sexton High School, where the host Big Reds were taking on CAAC White foe Lansing Catholic. The two teams split their regular-season meeting, with […]
