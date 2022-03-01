High School Boys Sectionals begin Tuesday

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State wrestling will have seven individuals competing for Division II national titles this weekend in St. Louis, as the Huskies will look to win their fourth-consecutive NCAA title as a team. SCSU enters as the No. 3-ranked team in the country behind No. 2 Central Oklahoma and No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney. Central Oklahoma beat the Huskies in the National Duals final in January and has seven individuals ranked, while Nebraska-Kearney leads the field with nine...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO