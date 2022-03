Barry Keoghan posted a picture from The Batman's premiere on social media. In the snap, the actor is posing with Jeffrey Wright on the red carpet. Of course, fans are freaking out because his picture is an acknowledgement of his wild cameo in The Batman. *Spoilers for the movie to follow!* Near the end of the massive blockbuster, The Riddler finds himself in Arkham Asylum and while he's there, the villain discovers that he has some allies among his cell neighbors. The biggest one being Keoghan's presence as a slightly mussed Clown Prince of Crime. It all becomes cemented when the familiar chattering laughter echoes through the hallways. It's a fascinating place for the following movies to go. A lot of people online had suspected that Keoghan was playing this role. But, this weekend offered direct confirmation.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO