ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ja Morant Drops 52 In Win Over Spurs, Tops Career-High in Back-To-Back Games

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWv3c_0eRyBh4k00

Morant dropped a career-high 52 points, threw down a highlight-reel slam and sank an acrobatic buzzer-beater.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Make that back-to-back career nights for Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.

The dynamic point guard dropped a career-best 52 points in Monday night's 118-105 home win over the Spurs, topping a career-high 46-point performance against the Bulls that made him the talk of NBA Twitter two nights ago.

The first-time All-Star, who also contributed seven rebounds and two assists, capped his big night with a special post-game interview with his daughter.

Morant's explosive encore to last Saturday's performance paced Memphis to its 33rd win of the season to put the Grizzlies just one game behind the Warriors for second place in the Western Conference.

The 22-year-old brought it early and often against the Dejounte Murray-led Spurs, scoring 14 of Memphis' 42 points in the opening period.

Two of Morant's most memorable plays of the night came late in the second quarter. First, the explosive guard delivered this monstrous dunk against Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.

Morant followed the sensational play moments later with this absurd buzzer beater just before halftime (note the pinpoint inbounds heave from Steven Adams):

Morant's second-quarter theatrics underscored what was yet another masterful showing; the 22-year-old finished the night shooting 22-for-30 from the floor and 4-for-4 from three.

In addition to setting his new career high, Morant's 52 points set a new franchise record and marked the first 50-point game in team history. His 22 made field goals also set a franchise record.

Morant and Co. will have the next two days off before the Grizzlies (43–20) face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics (36–27) in Boston Thursday night.

More NBA Coverage:

NBA Power Rankings: Post All-Star Break
Lakers To Waive DeAndre Jordan, Sign D.J. Augustin
Kyrie Irving Still Can't Play in NYC After Mandate Change
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Eyeing March Return

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Celtics#Spurs#Bulls#Morant And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

54K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy