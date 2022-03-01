Ja Morant Drops 52 In Win Over Spurs, Tops Career-High in Back-To-Back Games

Morant dropped a career-high 52 points, threw down a highlight-reel slam and sank an acrobatic buzzer-beater.

Make that back-to-back career nights for Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.

The dynamic point guard dropped a career-best 52 points in Monday night's 118-105 home win over the Spurs, topping a career-high 46-point performance against the Bulls that made him the talk of NBA Twitter two nights ago.

The first-time All-Star, who also contributed seven rebounds and two assists, capped his big night with a special post-game interview with his daughter.

Morant's explosive encore to last Saturday's performance paced Memphis to its 33rd win of the season to put the Grizzlies just one game behind the Warriors for second place in the Western Conference.

The 22-year-old brought it early and often against the Dejounte Murray-led Spurs, scoring 14 of Memphis' 42 points in the opening period.

Two of Morant's most memorable plays of the night came late in the second quarter. First, the explosive guard delivered this monstrous dunk against Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.

Morant followed the sensational play moments later with this absurd buzzer beater just before halftime (note the pinpoint inbounds heave from Steven Adams):

Morant's second-quarter theatrics underscored what was yet another masterful showing; the 22-year-old finished the night shooting 22-for-30 from the floor and 4-for-4 from three.

In addition to setting his new career high, Morant's 52 points set a new franchise record and marked the first 50-point game in team history. His 22 made field goals also set a franchise record.

Morant and Co. will have the next two days off before the Grizzlies (43–20) face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics (36–27) in Boston Thursday night.

