Port Charlotte Town Center sells at auction
The Port Charlotte Town Center has sold at auction.
Charlotte County's Economic Development Director says the winning bidder was the financial group that held the debt on the property.
He says the mall will continue with its day-to-day operations for a "long time" to come as the owner considers ways to further develop the property.
He says the county re-zoned it as mixed residential/commercial so housing could be a possibility there in the future.
