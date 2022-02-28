SIAC Tournament Day 1 Recap

Day one of the SIAC Tournament kicked off at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C.

MEN’S BRACKET

On the men’s side, all of the higher seeds took care of business in their matchups.

-The number six seed in the east, Clark Atlanta, defeated the seventh seed in the west Central State 79-64. Justin Longstreet and Chris Martin both had 17 points to lead Clark Atlanta as they advance and will take on the third seed in the west, LeMoyne-Owen. Willie Jackson finished with 23 points for a Central State team that had just six players suit up.

-The number four seed out of the east, Fort Valley State, overpowered the five seed out of the west in Kentucky State as they got the big 73-53 win. SIAC Freshman of the Year KJ Doucet led the way for the Wildcats with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Kenton Eskridge chipped in 14 points, Pierre Mitchell knocked down 9 of 12 free throws en route to 13 points and Quincy Young rounded out the top scorers list for Fort Valley with 11 points. Mitchell Jacobs led the Thorobreds with 14 points. The Wildcats advance to play Miles College in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday.

-The number four seed out of the west, Spring Hill, defeated Albany State, the fifth seed out of the east, 75-66 and will take on the number one team in the east Morehouse College in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the SIAC Tournament. Beril Kabamba scored 22 points with 11 rebounds for the Badgers while Jaden Gray tallied 18 points and Tana Kopa 17 points. Steven Lyles scored 11 points off the bench for Spring Hill. Malik Parker scored 18 points to lead the Rams.

WOMEN’S BRACKET

-The first women’s game of the day was a thriller that saw the East Division’s five seeded Fort Valley State outlast the West’s four-seed LeMoyne-Owen 48-45. The Wildcats move on to face the SIAC East Champion Savannah State in the SIAC Quarterfinals on Wednesday. Fort Valley’s Torri Myers led all scorers with a game-high 20 points. Patrisha Lollis was the leading scorer for LeMoyne-Owen with 17 points.

-In the nightcap West’s fifth-seeded Kentucky State Thoroughbreds handled the fourth seed from the East, Clark Atlanta 78-68. KSU advances to the quarterfinal round to play the top seed from the SIAC West Division, Tuskegee on Wednesday. Laurie Thomas led KSU in scoring with 20 points. Hilani Cantone finished with 16 points and Gracen Kerr with 10. Reagan Jackson led the Panthers with 21 points, followed by Maegan Barkley with 16 points.

