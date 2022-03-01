Cold-shooting second half dooms Roland-Story in Class 3A quarterfinal loss to West Lyon

Roland-Story had no answers for West Lyon in the second half of its Class 3A quarterfinal matchup at the girls state basketball tournament Monday.

The Norse, seeded sixth, were held to three points over the final two quarters in a 38-23 loss to the Wildcats at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

"I think the thing we do is we combine technique with playing hard," West Lyon head coach Ryan Brasser said. "Some teams will bust their butts all over the court and not know who they're matched up with. We combine our effort with great technique. Three points (allowed) in a half at the state tournament is phenomenal."

Brooklyn Meyer was the difference-maker for West Lyon. The South Dakota signee had a huge third quarter to help West Lyon break open what was a close game at halftime.

West Lyon will take a 24-1 record into the 3A semifinals Thursday against either Ballard or Center Point-Urbana. Roland-Story finished its season with a 19-6 record.

Brooklyn Meyer takes over in the third quarter

Meyer showed why she's headed to South Dakota State by coming up huge in the third quarter.

The Wildcats were clinging to a 22-20 lead a the half when Meyer went for eight points and came up with two huge blocks defensively to help her team stretch the lead to 34-21 by the end of the third.

"They kept getting the ball inside and I felt like Roland-Story didn't double that much," Meyer said. "I took advantage of that. We had some really good plays as a team and we just responded really well."

Meyer ended up with 21 points and three blocks.

Roland-Story couldn't buy a bucket

The shots simply would not fall for Roland-Story in the second half. The Norse were just 1-for-16 from the field in the second half.

"It looked an awful lot like the first game of the year for us against Gilbert, where we had a really good first half and it kind of fell apart on us in the second the second half," Roland-Story head coach Maddie Gelber said. "If you would've told me we held them to 38, I probably would've felt pretty good about that. But it's just how it goes sometimes."

Roland-Story's only field goal in the second half was a basket by Reece Johnson with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. A Reagan Barkema free throw accounted for the only other Norse point of the half.

Zavyr Metzger did a great job shadowing Barkema and Meyer was always there to help her out. Metzger scored four points and Gianna Klarenbeek netted nine for the Wildcats.

Fantastic run ends for Reagan Barkema and Reece Johnson

Barkema has been an all-state performer her entire career at Roland-Story. The Bradley signee scored 12 points, pulled down five rebounds and blocked three shots in her final game in a Norse uniform.

"For this senior class, there's nothing more you could've asked for," Barkema said. "To experience the three state experiences with Reece is one of the best moments I'll cherish forever."

Johnson had two assists and three rebounds against West Lyon. Both players were part of three state tournament teams at Roland-Story.

"I've been playing with Reagan since we were in third grade," Johnson said. "It's been really long and I'm going to really miss it. With Reagan, it's always been ups."

Madison Geise, another senior, had six points and five rebounds in her final game for Roland-Story. Claire Truesdell added three points.

Barkema is excited to play for Bradley next season. Her coach will miss her, but she looks forward to cheering her on — except when Bradley plays Illinois State.

"She's one of a kind," Gelber said. "I just told her she's going to be a lot of fun to follow, but I'm going to have to give her a hard time with myself playing for Illinois State. But she's going to be fantastic at the next level."

Other Class 3A results from Monday

Roland-Story played the final 3A quarterfinal of the night.

In the first 3A quarterfinal, No. 1 Unity Christian outlasted No. 8 Davenport Assumption, 40-27. In the second 3A quarterfinal, No. 4 Estherville-Lincoln-Central handled No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 49-34.