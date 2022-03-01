ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Should The Bucks Sign Tyreke Evans?

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 7 days ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are working out former Rookie of The Year Tyreke Evans. Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Evans in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks will bring in Tyreke Evans for a workout.

The report from Charania can be seen embedded below.

Evans was the 2010 Rookie of The Year, and has had a successful NBA career, but after the 2019 season he was banned after violating the league's anti-drug program.

Now that he has been reinstated, he is a free agent, and can sign with any team of his choosing.

The 32-year-old has played ten seasons in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and most recently the Indiana Pacers.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Kings, and the year that he won Rookie of The Year many talented players including Steph Curry and James Harden were also rookies that season.

The shooting guard has career averages of 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

After going so long without playing in an NBA game there is no telling how in shape or not in shape he will be.

However, the Bucks do not need a player to come in and play major minutes as they won the NBA Title last year, and already have an established core.

If they were to sign Evans it would likely be for a reserve role that only included limiting playing time.

Therefore, Evans would be the perfect player to come in and score off the bench if he is ready to play in an NBA game.

The Bucks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-25 record.

