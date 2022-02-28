10 Forms of Resistance Training That Strengthen Your Muscles

Improve your breathing technique, lung capacity, and more with the Airofit Active breathing trainer. This device offers breathing patterns that focus on goals, like sports performance, overall well-being, and relaxation. Just 5–10 minutes daily is enough to become faster, stronger, and more efficient. Moreover, this breathing trainer also keeps track of your training history to keep you consistent. And, when you use it regularly, you’ll notice increased energy levels, a lower heart rate during physical activity, and better sleep quality. It also enables you to push harder during workouts and reach your goals. Available in 3 colors—White, Lime, and Turquoise—and a portable design, you’ll receive guided breathing exercises to undergo anywhere. Overall, it’s like taking your diaphragm to the gym.

