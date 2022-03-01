ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley scores 30 to lift San Diego St. over Wyoming 73-66

By associatedpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE, Wyo. — Matt Bradley had a career-high 30...

FOX Sports

DuSell lifts Wyoming over Fresno St. 68-64 in OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 21 points as Wyoming edged past Fresno State 68-64 in overtime on Saturday. Graham Ike had 16 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (24-7, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
