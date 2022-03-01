Bradley scores 30 to lift San Diego St. over Wyoming 73-66

A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 21 points as Wyoming edged past Fresno State 68-64 in overtime on Saturday. Graham Ike had 16 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (24-7, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Syracuse guard Symir Torrence has been cleared to return to practice and could be available to play in Wednesday’s ACC tournament opener against Florida State, according to SU director of media relations Pete Moore. Torrence has missed the last two games due to a concussion. The junior has played...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
