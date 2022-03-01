Bozeman baseball routs Bay to stay perfect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team run-ruled Bay 22-0 on the road Monday night to stay perfect on the season.
Brandon Hoang threw three scoreless innings for the Bucks with six strikeouts and added two doubles. Jeremy Todd went 2-3 and Brody Langlotz went 2-3 with a triple.
The Bucks improved to 3-0 and will host Franklin County Tuesday, March 1.
The Tornadoes fell to 0-2 and will visit Arnold Tuesday, March 1.
