Bozeman baseball routs Bay to stay perfect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team run-ruled Bay 22-0 on the road Monday night to stay perfect on the season.

Brandon Hoang threw three scoreless innings for the Bucks with six strikeouts and added two doubles. Jeremy Todd went 2-3 and Brody Langlotz went 2-3 with a triple.

The Bucks improved to 3-0 and will host Franklin County Tuesday, March 1.

The Tornadoes fell to 0-2 and will visit Arnold Tuesday, March 1.

