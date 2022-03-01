ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood studios pause releases in Russia

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company all announced the decisions on Monday evening. Several major Hollywood entertainment companies say they are pausing the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company all...

www.shropshirestar.com

