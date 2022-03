Saturday’s game between Duke and North Carolina is obviously a big one for a number of reasons. There are major NCAA Tournament implications on the line, and Saturday will serve as Mike Krzyzewski’s final game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium as Duke’s head coach. Seeing Krzyzewski’s last game has become a priority for many, which has resulted in a spike in ticket prices for Saturday’s game between Duke and UNC.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO