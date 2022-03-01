ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Cole Swider Highlights at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026bcX_0eRy8WEx00

Cole Swider tried to help Syracuse basketball ruin North Carolina's senior night with a 36 point effort on 14-21 shooting including 7-11 from three point range. It did not work, however, as the Tar Heels squeaked out an overtime victory 88-79. Still, it was Swider's best performance in an Orange uniform. You can watch highlights of his outing in the video above.

In a back and forth game, Syracuse seemed to be making the plays down the stretch to pull off the road upset. The Orange had the ball up by one with 16 seconds left. After head coach Jim Boeheim called timeout to set a play, Joe Girard inbounded the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was right at Buddy's feet and bounced off his foot out of bounds. Moments later, Caleb Love, who had struggled shooting all night, hit a long three to give the Tar Heels a two point lead.

Girard raced down the other end and hit a jumper with one second left to send it into overtime. In the extra session, Love stayed hot and the Orange offense stalled, leading to UNC's victory.

With the loss, Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.

