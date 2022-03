It's been quite the regular season for Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray. The 6-foot-8 versatile two-way star has been among the nation's most improved players this season. On Tuesday, he was named a first-team all-Big Ten player by the conference's media and coaches. Murray was a unanimous selection. The Hawkeyes have had a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in seven of the last nine seasons, the most over a nine-year span since 1944-52.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO