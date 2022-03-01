ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Behind 'Putin's Folly'?

By Louis Navellier
As a result of Putin’s folly, we will see energy price inflation from Russian supplies being cut off and food inflation from Ukraine’s “Breadbasket of Europe” being mired in a defensive war with Russia. Russia is basically a huge, poor land with a weak economy,...

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
Fox News

What does Russia's Putin fear most?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been ringing propaganda-laced alarm bells about the U.S.-led NATO alliance. Putin portrays it as the "enemy" at Russia’s gates, threatening the besieged motherland — which only Putin can defend. But the alliance is instead comprised of Russia’s sovereign, free, democratic neighbors committed to...
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
