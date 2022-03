The Geneva City School District has begun the process of a superintendent search. The Board of Education is committed to finding the best possible candidate. Before winter break, a survey went out to parents, staff, and administration to assist the district in building a superintendent profile. Guided by extensive initial survey feedback, the board invited selected candidates to submit resumes and conducted first-round interviews over winter break. The board met to review and adjust the candidate profile after the survey closed.

GENEVA, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO