The Seattle Kraken continue to endure a harsh debut NHL season and began Tuesday at 17-36-5 and in the basement of the Pacific Division standings. However, the club shared positive news with fans Tuesday and announced that forward and leading scorer Jared McCann has put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth $25 million that carries an average annual value of $5 million. The 25-year-old was on track to hit restricted free agency this summer before Tuesday's development.

