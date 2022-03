LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — McMath Library in Little Rock is asking for people to donate their new or gently used prom dresses for teens in need. Officials said they are looking for prom dresses, cocktail dresses, shoes, jewelry, and any accessories that might help create the perfect prom look. All sizes will be accepted and are needed.

