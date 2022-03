WWE Champion Brock Lesnar feels like there’s a lot of laziness in the world. Lesnar recently spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo and was asked about when he defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2002, and if when he looks back on that version of Brock Lesnar to compare him to the younger wrestlers of today, does he think he had his head on his shoulders better than what he sees in the locker room today.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO