Mendon, NY

Mendon, Schroeder girls to meet in sectional title, York advances

By Carl Jones, Thad Brown
 7 days ago

Girls Basketball

Class A Semifinals

(1) Mendon 57 (4) Sutherland 30

For the third time this season, the Vikings took down their rivals in convincing fashion.

Mendon began the game on a 10-0 run to help take a 14-5 lead into the second quarter. It was more of the same in the next minutes of action as the Vikings held a 28-13 lead into the half.

Lily Kennedy led all scorers with 23 points while Monmouth commit Anaya Coleman chipped in 12 points. Ellie Bergin led the way for Sutherland with 16 points.

The Vikings will move onto the sectional final where they will face Schroeder. The game will take place at Rush-Henrietta on Saturday, March 5th at 5 pm. It will be the first time the two teams meet this season.

(2) Canandaigua 52 (3) Schroeder 57

Behind Mariah Watkins’ 29 points, the Warriors defeated the Braves booking a trip to the sectional championship game.

It was a relatively low-scoring first quarter with Canandaigua coming out on top 8-7. The pace picked up a bit in the second quarter as the Braves held a 21-20 lead into the halfway mark. It remained a back and forth contest into the fourth quarter with the Warriors holding 37-36 lead.

With 59 seconds remaining in regulation, Watkins’ made a tough contested shot in traffic to give Schroeder a 50-49. The sophomore would knock down six free throws after that to put the game out of reach.

Mariah’s younger sister, Bria, finished the contest with 11 points. Canandaigua’s Abbey Herod led the Braves with 14 points while Mya Herman pitched in 13 points.

Schroeder advanced to the sectional title game for the first time since 2001.

Boys Basketball

Class C3 Semifinals

(1) Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School 61 (4) York 70

Sophomore Jake Pangrazio led the Knights with 26 points as York surprised top seeded Eugenio Maria in the Class C3 semis at Churchville-Chili high school Monday night.

Maddox Timothy added 24 points for York, who led fairly comfortably throughout the second half.

Eugenio Maria got within six points after a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter, but York answered with a 13-3 spurt to regain complete control. Julier Ruiz did nail a long three at the third quarter buzzer that clipped the York lead to 56-43 after three quarters. However, the Hornets did not seriously threaten in the final period.

York is now 16-6 and will play in Friday night’s Class C3 final against second seeded Cal-Mum. The Red Raiders dispatched Dundee/Bradford 82-67 in the other semifinal Monday night. The championship contest will tip at 7pm from Dansville high school.

Eugenio Maria concludes their season at 13-5.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

