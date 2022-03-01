ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sends two assists Monday

Tavares logged two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals. Tavares wasn't able to get on the scoresheet in...

Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Missing Monday's game

Sandin (illness) won't travel with the team for Monday's game in Columbus but is expected to skate on his own that day, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports. Sandin and Ondrej Kase (lower body) will stay behind in Toronto, which means neither player will dress Monday. If the 21-year-old Sandin is able to recover from his non-COVID illness, he could slot back into the lineup as soon Tuesday's home game against the Kraken.
The Leafs 3 stars of the week: Mitch Marner extends point streak amid poor week, John Tavares breaks goal drought

After coming off a four-game week where we witnessed some great games and some stressful games, the Toronto Maple Leafs had three games on the schedule last week including a meeting with the Washington Capitals for the first time since October of 2019. Along with their meeting with the 2018 Stanley Cup champions, the Maple Leafs were also set to host both the Buffalo Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks at home.
Maple Leafs' Petr Mrazek: Starting Monday

Mrazek will patrol the crease Monday in Columbus, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic. Mrazek has posted a 3-2-0 record with a 3.77 GAA and .873 save percentage over his last five performances. At home, Columbus has gone 15-11-3 alongside averages of 29.5 shots on goal and 3.38 goals for, ranking 28th and 10th, respectively. The Blue Jackets also hold the eighth-worst home power-play percentage at 17.4.
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Registers assist in win

Engvall notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Engvall set up linemate Ilya Mikheyev's opening tally in the first period. With a goal, an assist and 10 shots on net in his last four games, Engvall has been steady in a bottom-six role. The 25-year-old secured his first 20-point campaign Monday, and he's added 104 shots, 38 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 52 outings.
William Nylander
Rasmus Sandin
Person
John Tavares
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Notches assist in win

Liljegren posted an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Liljegren had the secondary helper on Mitch Marner's first-period marker. The assist was Liljegren's second in as many games, but he's cooled back down after exiting the All-Star break on a roll. The 22-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 47 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 39 contests this season.
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Collects helper Monday

Spezza notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Spezza set up Alex Kerfoot for a goal at 4:19 of the third period, restoring the Maple Leafs' lead after a push from the Blue Jackets. The helper snapped Spezza's five-game point drought. The 38-year-old forward has 20 points, 69 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and 20 PIM through 52 contests overall.
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: One of each Monday

Bunting scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Bunting helped out on a Mitch Marner goal in the first period and then tallied the game-winner himself in the third. The rookie winger is up to 20 goals and 25 helpers through 56 appearances this season. Bunting's riding a five-game point streak, during which he's logged three tallies and seven helpers as he continues to thrive alongside Marner and Auston Matthews on the top line.
NHL Monday best bets: Maple Leafs to bounce back in Columbus

We are looking at a pretty quiet five-game slate to begin the week. Luckily, there is still value to be had. Oilers (+160) @ Flames (-195) The Flames are sixth in goals scored per game, while the Oilers feature dynamic superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. It's easy to see the appeal in backing an over in this game.
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Simmonds, Robertson & Soup

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to come out strong in their game against the Vancouver Canucks tonight. On Wednesday, the team suffered one of its most embarrassing losses when the Buffalo Sabres beat them by a score of 5-1. The team simply didn’t seem to have it three nights ago. One would assume tonight’s game will see Maple Leafs’ players come out much stronger.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Throwing again

Glasnow's (elbow) agent, Joel Wolfe, said in late February that his client has began a throwing program, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Due to the MLB lockout, Glasnow is unable to train with the Rays or have his rehab monitored by team doctors, so updates from the pitchers and his agent regarding where he stands in his recovery from his Tommy John surgery may be all the news that fantasy players will have available until labor peace is reached. Even though Glasnow's Aug. 4 procedure to address a partially torn UCL was characterized as more of a hybrid surgery that could shorten his recovery timeline compared to typically Tommy John cases, he's still expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2022 season.
Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday

Booker (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Booker will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are in line for additional run once again.
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
Phillies' Justin Williams: Signs on with Phillies

Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday. Once the lockout ends along with the moratorium on signing players to MLB deals, the Phillies are expected to make addressing their outfield as a priority, as Bryce Harper stands as the only established option on the 40-man roster. Based on how the position group currently looks, however, Williams might be a viable candidate to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder. The 26-year-old saw action in 55 games over the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he slashed a lowly .160/.271/.256 while striking out in one-third of his 144 plate appearances.
