Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Stays hot in win

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch -- exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents in concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
Comments / 0