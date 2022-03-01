ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Stays hot in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Russell racked up 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Pioneer Press

D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards miss Monday’s game against Portland

Anthony Edwards appears to be nearing a return to action. He missed his fourth straight game Monday at Target Center with knee tendinopathy, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he got in a “great workout” earlier in the day Monday, and now the team’s mission is to get the guard to a good place with his cardio before bringing him back.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch -- exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents in concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Cavaliers#Fringe#Fg
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
NBC Washington

Capitals' Power Play Stays Hot in Impressive Win Over Kraken

Caps' power play stays hot in win over Kraken originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals welcomed the Seattle Kraken to Capital One Arena for the first time on Saturday and delivered a 5-2 victory, their second straight regulation win at home. Alex Ovechkin recorded three points (1 goal, 2 assists) and Conor Sheary scored twice to lead Washington.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy