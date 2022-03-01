ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Snaps mini-slump with helper

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Rielly logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals....

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Provides pair of helpers

Brodie logged two assists and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. This was just the second multi-point game of the season for the defenseman. Brodie had secondary helpers on goals by Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting in the contest. With Monday's effort, Brodie has 16 points in 56 contests, surpassing his 14-point output from last season. He's still been limited to more of a defensive role, though he's playing significant minutes on the top pairing -- he's been over 20:00 of ice time in eight straight games, including 25:06 in Monday's win.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Snaps five-game slump

Kessel logged an assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Senators. Kessel set up Matias Maccelli's first NHL goal midway through the second period. It's been a bit of a quiet stretch lately for Kessel, who has three assists in his last eight outings. The 34-year-old has 34 points, 114 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-16 rating in 55 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' John Klingberg: Snaps slump with two helpers

Klingberg notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Wild. Both helpers came in the second period as the Stars surged out to a 4-1 lead, and Klingberg also added six shots, four PIM, a hit and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. The blueliner ended an eight-game point drought with the performance, and on the season Klingberg has 28 points, albeit only one goal, through 48 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Collects helper Monday

Spezza notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Spezza set up Alex Kerfoot for a goal at 4:19 of the third period, restoring the Maple Leafs' lead after a push from the Blue Jackets. The helper snapped Spezza's five-game point drought. The 38-year-old forward has 20 points, 69 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and 20 PIM through 52 contests overall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Justin Holl
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Ends slump with assist

Simmonds notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. The helper snapped Simmonds' 12-game point drought. He helped out on Alex Kerfoot's third-period tally. Simmonds doesn't see a lot of ice time in a fourth-line role, as he's averaged less than 10 minutes per game this season. He's still produced 14 points, 67 shots on net, 97 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 54 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Logs helper

Kampf produced an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Kampf helped out on an Ilya Mikheyev goal in the first period. The assist ended Kampf's three-game skid on offense. The 27-year-old Czech native has been a fairly consistent presence on the scoresheet despite a third-line role. He's up to a career-high 21 points with 67 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-7 rating through 56 appearances. While he doesn't see power-play time often, he's picked up four of his points shorthanded this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini#Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Throwing again

Glasnow's (elbow) agent, Joel Wolfe, said in late February that his client has began a throwing program, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Due to the MLB lockout, Glasnow is unable to train with the Rays or have his rehab monitored by team doctors, so updates from the pitchers and his agent regarding where he stands in his recovery from his Tommy John surgery may be all the news that fantasy players will have available until labor peace is reached. Even though Glasnow's Aug. 4 procedure to address a partially torn UCL was characterized as more of a hybrid surgery that could shorten his recovery timeline compared to typically Tommy John cases, he's still expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2022 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Leaves game as precaution

Marte left Saturday's intrasquad game after fouling a ball off his left shin, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. By all reports the move was a precautionary one as there's no reason for Marte to push himself through an injury this close to the start of the season. The infielder is thought of as one of the top prospects in the game after an impressive 2021 campaign spent in Single A.
MLB

