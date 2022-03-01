ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes pair of assists Monday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Marner notched two assists, three blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals. It...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Petr Mrazek: Starting Monday

Mrazek will patrol the crease Monday in Columbus, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic. Mrazek has posted a 3-2-0 record with a 3.77 GAA and .873 save percentage over his last five performances. At home, Columbus has gone 15-11-3 alongside averages of 29.5 shots on goal and 3.38 goals for, ranking 28th and 10th, respectively. The Blue Jackets also hold the eighth-worst home power-play percentage at 17.4.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Leafs 3 stars of the week: Mitch Marner extends point streak amid poor week, John Tavares breaks goal drought

After coming off a four-game week where we witnessed some great games and some stressful games, the Toronto Maple Leafs had three games on the schedule last week including a meeting with the Washington Capitals for the first time since October of 2019. Along with their meeting with the 2018 Stanley Cup champions, the Maple Leafs were also set to host both the Buffalo Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks at home.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Missing Monday's game

Sandin (illness) won't travel with the team for Monday's game in Columbus but is expected to skate on his own that day, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports. Sandin and Ondrej Kase (lower body) will stay behind in Toronto, which means neither player will dress Monday. If the 21-year-old Sandin is able to recover from his non-COVID illness, he could slot back into the lineup as soon Tuesday's home game against the Kraken.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Ends slump with assist

Simmonds notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. The helper snapped Simmonds' 12-game point drought. He helped out on Alex Kerfoot's third-period tally. Simmonds doesn't see a lot of ice time in a fourth-line role, as he's averaged less than 10 minutes per game this season. He's still produced 14 points, 67 shots on net, 97 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 54 outings.
NHL
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Justin Holl
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Registers assist in win

Engvall notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Engvall set up linemate Ilya Mikheyev's opening tally in the first period. With a goal, an assist and 10 shots on net in his last four games, Engvall has been steady in a bottom-six role. The 25-year-old secured his first 20-point campaign Monday, and he's added 104 shots, 38 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 52 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Notches assist in win

Liljegren posted an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Liljegren had the secondary helper on Mitch Marner's first-period marker. The assist was Liljegren's second in as many games, but he's cooled back down after exiting the All-Star break on a roll. The 22-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 47 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 39 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Provides pair of helpers

Brodie logged two assists and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. This was just the second multi-point game of the season for the defenseman. Brodie had secondary helpers on goals by Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting in the contest. With Monday's effort, Brodie has 16 points in 56 contests, surpassing his 14-point output from last season. He's still been limited to more of a defensive role, though he's playing significant minutes on the top pairing -- he's been over 20:00 of ice time in eight straight games, including 25:06 in Monday's win.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
#Capitals#Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Slammed by Panthers

Anderson stopped 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers. A four-goal second period by Florida put the game out of reach. Anderson continues to struggle, allowing at least four goals in four of his last six starts and posting a ghastly 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch. The Sabres don't have a lot of other options in net, but the 40-year-old Anderson clearly isn't the answer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday

Booker (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Booker will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are in line for additional run once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Justin Williams: Signs on with Phillies

Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday. Once the lockout ends along with the moratorium on signing players to MLB deals, the Phillies are expected to make addressing their outfield as a priority, as Bryce Harper stands as the only established option on the 40-man roster. Based on how the position group currently looks, however, Williams might be a viable candidate to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder. The 26-year-old saw action in 55 games over the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he slashed a lowly .160/.271/.256 while striking out in one-third of his 144 plate appearances.
MLB

