ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: Three blocks in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Beverley notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
Daily Herald

Timberwolves beat Trail Blazers 135-121 for 4th straight win

MINNEAPOLIS -- Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 15 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves used a late run to hold off the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 135-121 Saturday night for their fourth straight win. The Timberwolves are averaging 133.3 points per game in the stretch and trail Denver by two...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Dominates in G League win

Knight totaled 33 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-103 win over the Oklahoma City Blue. Knight completely dominated during his first appearance with Iowa this season, finishing with game highs in points, rebounds and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Pops for 22 points in win

Nowell registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Nowell came through with the goods for anyone lucky enough to have streamed him on Saturday. With Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards both sidelined, and Malik Beasley getting ejected, Nowell made the most of a favorable situation. Prior to this outburst, Nowell had failed to score more than seven points since early February, highlighting the fact that this should be viewed as an outlier.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Taj Gibson: Blocks three shots in return

Gibson logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 131-115 win over the Kings. Gibson missed the Knicks' previous two games due to an illness, but he was able to log 26 minutes against Sacramento. The veteran didn't do much offensively, but he made nice contributions otherwise with eight boards and three blocks while posting a plus-16 during his time on the court. Gibson can still be a useful contributor off the bench for the Knicks, but his fantasy value is almost non-existent.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots star blasts league over Calvin Ridley suspension

Reaction to Calvin Ridley’s one-year suspension was swift across the NFL on Monday, and at least one of his peers seemed pretty unhappy with how the matter played out. New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon reacted to the suspension news on Twitter Monday. Judon referred to the suspension as “trash,” and called for the NFL to “free” Ridley.
NFL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy