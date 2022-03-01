Breaking News: California: Governor Gavin Newsom announces statewide indoor mask will no longer be require for unvaccinated individuals starting Tuesday.
Source: Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Information):. California: Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that the statewide indoor mask will no longer be require for unvaccinated individuals starting on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022. This decision comes as a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations occurred...zachnews.net
Comments / 0