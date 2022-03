Abby T. Forbes ’22 is a Philosophy concentrator in Adams House. Her column “The Trades” appears on alternate Fridays. There are some periods of your life that you look back on and think, how, exactly, did I survive that? For Alejandra, that period was the eight months she spent sleeping on the couch. The couch was located 40 minutes outside of New York City, pushed against the wall of her parents’ two-bedroom apartment. When she slept on it — if you can call it sleeping — its springs shifted beneath her, pulsing like a beat-up organ. Maybe because it was striated and red. Maroon, to be exact. Maroon — a pretty accurate word to describe the situation.

