The Skyline College women’s basketball team has been a perennial playoff contender in recent years. Playoff victories, on the other hand, have been hard to come by for the Lady Trojans. Heading into the 2021-22 season, Skyline hadn’t won a postseason game since 2015-16, and hadn’t advanced to the California Community College Athlete Association sweet 16 since 2008-09.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO