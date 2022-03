A century ago two prominent astronomers held a debate at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. The topic concerned the nature of the faint spiral nebulae seen in the night sky—are they galaxies that each contain billions of stars like our own Milky Way, or are they found within the Milky Way itself? The answer to this question would have profound implications for the size of our universe. We now know that these nebulae are indeed separate galaxies, but we still don’t fully understand how they form and evolve. It is a question the Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA) will help us understand. The ngVLA will study galaxy evolution by comparing how the fuel available for making stars matches up with the rate at which they are formed throughout the history of the cosmos.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO