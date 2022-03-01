ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmview Beat Los Fresnos 5-2 in Non-District Baseball Game

By Ruben Juarez
LOS FRESNOS — The Palmview baseball team beat Los Fresnos 5-2 in a non-district baseball game that went eight innings.

Both starting pitchers, Palmview’s Juan Castañeda and Los Fresnos’ Matt Padilla, had excellent outings. Each pitcher recorded more than 10 strikeouts.

