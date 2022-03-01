Casey's Corner: One-on-One with Simon Harris

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
Five Immanuel Christian basketball players have been named to the TCAF Division I All-State basketball team.
On the girls side, Juliana Hernandez and Hannah Ayala were named to the first team and McKenzie Hart was named to the second team.
...
While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse attack Emily Hawryschuk was named IWLCA Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Hawryschuk tallied 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in two games last week. She recorded a career-high nine points in an overtime loss at No. 6 Northwestern. Hawryschuk followed that performance with two...
TAMPA ― Chris Godwin still has a long road to recover from a devastating knee injury, but he may have an extra bounce in his step. Unable to strike a long-term deal with their leading receiver, the Bucs on Tuesday designated Godwin as their franchise player for the second year in the row.
The news of the Celtics signing Nik Stauskas to a two-year contract came from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the heels of Boston's 120-107 win over the Grizzlies last Thursday. Stauskas was playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate where he had recently erupted for 100 ...
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
Teams around the NFL are making moves to shed salary cap space before the new league year. In one of those moves, the New England Patriots released linebacker Kyle Van Noy today. By cutting Van Noy, the Patriots save just shy of $5 million in cap space. Van Noy is...
Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
Comments / 0