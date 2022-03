Lost Ark players might be wondering how to summon their own pets. Here's what you need to know. Pets are a popular part of any MMORPG. A cute (or not) little creature to follow you around on your travels. While the majority of pets in MMOs are usually just a cosmetic, in Lost Ark they can actually be useful too. Pets in Lost Ark can be used to loot nearby items, including gear and currencies, making them a great extension of your character.

